On 6th October at the T-Mobile Arena, Nevada, Conor “Notorious” McGregor will step inside the Octagon for the first time in 23 months. Of course, he has been quite busy in that time, competing in one of the most over-hyped boxing matches in history and generally causing a bit of a commotion wherever he goes.
McGregor, of course, is not all hype when it comes to MMA. He backs his trash-talk with results. His sense of showmanship has certainly added to his marketability, but it is the results in the Octagon that has made him among the top draws in the sport’s history.
One cannot fault McGregor’s willingness to face a challenge either. Most fighters, by their very nature, exude confidence and bravado. McGregor backs it all up with risk-taking. Sure, he knows where the money is, part of the reason Dana White puts so much stock in him, but he also puts it all on the line.
Nurmagomedov awaits McGregor in October
That’s part of the reason McGregor’s comeback fight, against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229, is so intriguing. As one of the most bankable stars in MMA, McGregor could have main-evented any card on his comeback, getting a decent payday in the process. Instead, he chose to jump in at the deep end and tackle MMA’s rising star.
Khabib, defending that record-breaking unbeaten streak of 26 straight victories, is the favorite for the fight. That should come as no surprise to anyone who has followed the Russian’s career so far. An expert grappler, wrestler and submission specialist, he will undoubtedly end McGregor’s chances should the fight end up on the floor.
The odds, however, are pointing towards a close bout, possibly with more conviction than most MMA pundits. The win market sees Khabib best-priced at 8/11 with Betfair, who put McGregor in at 11/10. Others are a bit shorter on The Eagle, with Bet365 putting odds of 8/13 on the Russian and 11/8 on McGregor. Either way, it’s worth checking out the latest free bets for the Khabib McGregor Fight from top bookies, because it’s a tough call.
McGregor punches key to victory
The prevailing wisdom says that the fight ends should it be played out on the ground (Ladbrokes give 3/1 odds on Khabib winning by submission), but if McGregor keeps his feet it might be a different story. The Irishman’s punching power, especially with his left, is his most potent weapon. It’s even possible that the boxing training for the much-derided Mayweather fight will help McGregor.
Of all the sportsbooks’ markets, the one that tells us most about the fight is the simple question of whether it goes the distance or not. Overwhelmingly, the consensus (odds of around 2/7) says that this ends early. Khabib seems to be able to take a punch, there’s little doubt about that. But striking is not simply part of McGregor’s arsenal, it’s the main reason for his success. Six of his last seven UFC victories have been KO/TKO on strikes. Khabib better hope that chin holds up.
In the end, this points to a superb matchup. While there is only a one-year age gap between the two men, this has the feel of McGregor as the grizzled veteran returning to face the young upstart. It’s going to be fascinating to see how it goes. To some, it has all the hallmarks of a potential classic in the Octagon.