If you tuned into the DAZN facebook page on Saturday, September 8, you would have caught the welterweight fight between Britain’s Amir “King” Khan, 33-4, 20 KO’s and Samuel Vargas, 29-4-2, 14 KO’s. This marked Khan’s second fight since a return from a lengthy layoff following his defeat at the hands of Canelo Alvarez in 2016. The fight went down at Arena Birmingham with a lively crowd in attendance. Both fighters looked to find their footing and distance in the first with Khan spending the majority of the time on the back foot but was able to get off some punches in combination. Vargas continued pressing forward but found him self reaching to get to Khan.
Early in the second Khan let off a ferocious combination capped by a left hook that overwhelmed and dropped Vargas. Vargas was able to answer the count as Khan pounced in again as they tied up, with Khan essential throwing Vargas to the ropes. Vargas seemed to recover and landed a few combinations to the body midway through the round. Near the end of the round Vargas caught Khan with a hard right hook that cleanly landed and dropped him. He was able to recover just in time for the bell to ring ending the round By the time the second round ended both fighters had been down and Vargas had a bloody nose but still looked determined to make his mark.
Both fighters looked to gain the edge in the third before Vargas landed an accidental low blow that halted the action for a few seconds. Shortly thereafter, Khan caught Vargas with another right hand that dropped him. Vargas complained of being hit in the back of the head but the referee saw the punch as clean. Khan closed the third on a high note. In the fourth, Khan started with two solid right hooks to the body that seemed to get the attention of Vargas though he complained of one being low. Khan looked to maintain a more conservative approach before opening up with about a minute left in the round, landing a solid combination once again. Vargas showed resolve and kept pressing forward.
The fifth round saw Khan have his best moments of the fight showing blazing speed as he pounded vargas with a number of multi punch combinations. Vargas looked to have a broken nose as he was cut on the bridge of his nose. Khan didn’t let upas he continue to press on the offensive side. As the round flowed into the last several seconds Khan slowed the pace though he was still able to land clean single shots.
Vargas bounced back in the first half of round six as he landed a number of body shots with Khan trapped in a corner. Khan regained his composure and control thereafter as he again slowed the pace and fought on his terms and landed a solid multi punch combination with around 30 seconds left. In the seventh round Varas started to open up his offense a bid more and did land a couple of good right hooks to Khan’s head. Khan showed that he was capable of using a effective jab though he didn’t throw it as often as needed.
The eighth saw Khan come out with a bit more energy as he bounced on his feet in the early part of the round. Vargas wasn’t fazed and continued to press, looking to land his right hook. Khan was able to get off a quick three punch combo near the minute mark. He capped this with a solid right hand followed by another quick three punch combo near the 15 second mark, another solid round in his favor.
In round nine Vargas started off pressing with a bit of urgency as he probably knew he was down in the fight. Khan caught Vargas with a hard left hook that sent him stumbling into the ropes near the minute mark of the round. Vargas essentially avoided a knockdown by virtue of the ropes. in the 10th, Khan opened up with a solid combination as he looked to press the action. Vargas was able to press Khan against the ropes again and landed some shots of his own while dug in on the inside. Vargas remained focused and continued to press during the remainder of the round and caught Khan with a glancing right hook to the chin with literally one second left. Khan was wobbled by the shot but essentially saved by the bell.
As we entered round 11 Khan was able to catch Vargas with a solid combination to open things up but Vargas seemed to have a second wind and started to press harder in an effort to capitalize off of his success at the end of the 10th. After landing a few successful body shots, Vargas was able to get Khan to open up a bit more in the latter part of the round. In the 12th and final round of the fight we saw Khan open things up with another set of blazing fast combinations to the head of Vargas. Khan again showed that he can carry his speed beyond the early part of the fight. Khan used his lateral movement and outside game to finish the round at a controlled pace while still getting off clean shots.
The fight officially went down as a unanimous decision for Khan with scores of 119 108, 119-109, and 118-110.
If this fight showed anything it’s that Khan hasn’t lost a step in the speed department and can still get off blazing fast combinations. It also showed that he can be vulnerable when going in for the finish as Vargas was able to drop him with a clean right hook that might have ended Khan’s night had it been the likes of Errol Spence, JR. There are many opportunities out there for Khan, one being against a guy who was there at ringside, Kell “Special K” Brook. This would be a huge fight in the U.K. Now it’s just a matter of the cards stacking up right.
With that, RSR will surely be there to provide all of the latest and breaking news as future fights develop. Stay tuned!