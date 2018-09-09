WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY (1971) has been much-loved by audiences for nearly 50 years. In fact, the film is one of my personal favorites. Although I enjoyed this film tremendously as a kid, I have to say watching it as I entered into adulthood I came to appreciate the dark undertones and the subtle adult humor that I didn’t fully understand when I was younger. WILLY WONKA will always have a spot on my list of favorite movies, and for that I present this tribute.
Based on the beloved children’s book “Charlie and The Chocolate Factory”, by Roald Dahl, WILLY WONKA was released on June 30, 1971. The film was not a big success, earning just over 21 million on its opening weekend. However, it was praised by critics as being the best film of its kind since THE WIZARD OF OZ.
Part of the contributing success of WILLY WONKA is the film’s talented cast. The title character, played to perfection by the incomparable Gene Wilder comes to life as Wilder masterfully displays the many levels of Wonka’s complex personality, a combination of funny, quirky, serious, whimsical, dark and scary. It’s hard to imagine anyone else in the role. Aside from Wilder, the film has put together a wonderful cast of child actors to portray the 5 Golden Ticket winners: Peter Ostrum as the kind-hearted Charlie Bucket, Julie Dawn Cole as the spoiled Veruca Salt, Denise Nickerson as the gum-chewing Violet Beauregarde, Paris Themmen as the television-obsessed Mike Teevee and Michael Bollner as the gluttonous Augustus Gloop.
Ostrum shines as nice, selfless, brave, but poor Charlie. His heartfelt portrayal of our hero is what makes the film’s message- having a generous and loving heart- so believable and significant. Wilder and Ostrum are the true stars of this film but I feel it’s appropriate to mention the stand-out performance of Julie Dawn Cole as Veruca. Cole’s portrayal as the nasty Veruca is one of the best by a child actor. Ever! Cole steals every scene she’s in, and it’s her character that has the audacity to challenge Wonka about the existence of a snozzberry! As unlikable as Veruca is, she is, by far, my favorite. Rounding out the rest of the cast is Jack Albertson as Grandpa Joe, Roy Kinnear as Mr. Salt, Leonard Stone as Mr. Beauregarde, Nora “Dodo” Denney as Mrs. Teevee, Ursula Reit as Mrs. Gloop, Diana Sowle as Mrs, Bucket, Aubrey Woods as Bill the shopkeeper, and of course, those singing and dancing Oompa Loompas.
WILLY WONKA has an amazing score and a soundtrack filled with memorable songs, such as “Pure Imagination”, “The Candy Man”, “I Want it Now”, and “(I’ve Got A) Golden Ticket”, among other favorites. Special effects played a massive part in many scenes. A few examples are Violet’s transformation into a blueberry, and the bubble room sequence where Charlie and Grandpa Joe float in the air after tasting fizzy lifting drinks. The effects team did a remarkable job tackling the tricky scenes that relied heavily on special effects and captured the key moments we see play out perfectly on screen.
In 2011, a Special Edition Three Disc Blu-ray boxed set was released to commemorate the 40th Anniversary of the film, which includes bonus features, collectables, and a 144 page retrospective behind-the-scenes book, written by director Mel Stuart. It’s a sure must-have for any WONKA fan.
WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY is enduring as an everlasting gobstopper! More so, it is everything a movie should be- funny, delightful, scary and exciting. It’s the perfect blend of pure imagination!
Added Bonus: Below are some of the most memorable quotes from the film.
“I’ve got a Golden ticket!”
“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.”
“Candy is dandy, but liquor is quicker.”
“I want it now!”
“The suspense is terrible. I hope it’ll last.”
“She was a bad egg.”
“Violet, you’re turning violet, Violet?”
“Let me in I’m starving!”
“Snozzberries? Whoever heard of a snozzberry?”
"Don't forget what happened to the man who suddenly got everything he wanted…He lived happily ever after."