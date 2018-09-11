With the election of Donald J. Trump as President of the United States, politics in this country has gone from one extreme to another. One end of the spectrum is the Republican party becoming more of a Nationalistic party, whereas the Democratic party is becoming more progressive and more socialistic. As we know, sociologists believe that both political ideologies have ended up utter failures. Has democracy in this country been transformed as we know it?
With the Russian hacking of the DNC server, there were many revelations that were revealed. It revealed that the Democratic National Committee went to great lengths to secure Hillary Clinton’s nomination for President by purging out Bernie Sanders in having any chance of winning the nomination. This also led to The FBI reopening the investigation about Clinton’s emails right before Election Day. By many voters, this was an ultimate betrayal and as a result Hillary Clinton lost and now we are stuck with Donald J. Trump for at least the foreseeable future.
What people didn’t anticipate was that with Trump’s rise to power gave rise to the White Nationalistic movement. With the riots at Charlottesville a little over a year ago, this was confirmed. Instead of condemning the White Nationalists for their rhetoric, Trump went on to say that there were good people and there were bad people on both sides. In a country such as ours, this cannot stand. This is a country that is diverse and is a country of immigrants. A sign of things to come should have been, evident when Trump proposed that a border wall should be built on the Mexican border during his campaign.
However, many did not think Trump even had a chance of winning. Due to the fact that despite the revelations of the Russian hacking and the FBI investigation, many were confident that this election was still Hillary’s to win. People opted not to vote. Many believed as Americans, we have evolved to the point that many thought no one would elect a Neanderthal like Trump. Sadly, we as citizens were mistaken.
Now nearly 18 months later, many people of color are being openly attacked and discriminated against and as a result of social media, many of these racists, who once lived in the shadows are now being exposed. It is sad, but in a way it’s a blessing because now minorities now know what they are dealing with. People are now becoming educated that the phenomenon of white privilege is real. We are learning that this administration is using tactics to discredit the media as “FAKE NEWS” to get their propaganda across.
Some people are taking the bait, hopefully not too many are. This administration is using the Department of Justice to get their racist agenda across to take away many protections for minorities, separating children from their parents who came to this country to seek asylum and placing them in prison like camps, deporting people left and right who made many contributions to society. When it became exposed that Trump didn’t want people from what he called “Shithole countries” like Africa and Haiti, he was unapologetic. By the way Africa is not a country, but a continent. Something this functionally illiterate president is not even aware of.
Right now, we are on a collision course with the Progressive Democrats who lean toward the socialist ideology and the Republicans who are leaning toward white nationalism. With the progressive Democrats under the endorsement of Bernie Sanders they are unseating incumbent democrats. The party under the leadership of House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi is fading away to the more socialist progressives. White Nationalists everywhere are flocking to the GOP. The balance of power in this country is gone.
Now with the promise of a new day in the United States have arrived, with battle lines drawn, Will this civil war take place in the ballot box or on the battlefield?
Only time will tell.