By virtue of the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) quarter final seeding, the seeds have been planted for what may be the most intriguing matchup of the 140 pound tournament. Reigning WBC (silver) super lightweight champion, Scotland’s Josh Taylor, 13-0, 11 KO’s, will face off against American, Ryan Martin, 22-0, 12 KO’s. This matchup will take place at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 3, 2018.
Early indications might pit Taylor as the favorite, but this fight may a bit more mystery than what the surface shows. Let’s pull back some layers.
Taylor is coming off of a win over dangerous Ukrainian veteran, Viktor Postol on June 23. This was a tough fight for Taylor but he showed much resolve by hanging in to outclass the lanky veteran for his third successful title defense. Things have essentially gone according plan thus far in Taylor’s career as he’s gradually stepped up his competition over his short career and now has legitimate claim as the best 140 pounder in the world in only 13 fights. Make no mistake about it, he’s graduated from the prospect stage with flying colors.
Martin on the other hand is looking for that name, and win, to take his career to the next level. That opportunity has arrived. He’ll be traveling into enemy territory in order to stake his claim as the best of a division with a bright future. Thus far, Martin has a few veterans, borderline ‘fringe’ contenders on his resume, but nothing that would make one think that he will win this tournament. As a matter of fact, he’s not even the best American in the tournament at his weight.
Martin had a solid amateur career but so did Taylor. Martin will be relying on his will and and the expectations placed upon him as one of more promising young fighters in America. That said, he’ll have to dig deep into his playbook in order to upset the applecart that is a streaking Taylor.
Martin won’t be the first in this situation. Andre Ward is an example of the ‘standard’ given his success in Showtime’s Super Six tournament several years back. Then there’s Rob Brant who recently competed in the first season of the WBSS where his recognition unraveled quicker than it took people to even realize who he was.
All questions will be answered on the night of the fight. When the bell rings it’s mano a mano. As far as how each fighter stacks up, the experience edge goes to Taylor. While he’s been in less fights, he’s faced the better competition between the two, no question. Both are big 140 pounders from a size standpoint, Martin a bit taller and longer. I’d say Martin has the speed edge, but it may be closer than one thinks. Power goes to Taylor, for sure. As far as intangibles, well, these guys showed you what they’re about by signing up for this tourney.
This really will come down to whether Martin is ready to go that extra mile. Taylor was in the trenches with Postol and found a way through. Taylor also knocked off another top prospect in Ohara Davies a few years back to show the world that he was the next big thing. Martin has looked the part. There is no question that this fight will bring out the best of him and with that we’ll get a deeper insight into his potential.
All that's really left to say is…May the best man win.