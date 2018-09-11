By Danielle Sobelman
When I heard about the New York Times op-ed piece by the Trump Administration, I was shocked that a high-level administration official believes as most Americans believe, that President Donald J. Trump is unfit to lead this nation. After all, I thought that most of his administration was drinking the Trump Kool-Aid and would follow him to the ends of the earth. However, last week when excerpts of Bob Woodard’s new book, “FEAR” were released, it painted a picture of a White House in chaos and a Senior White House staff going to all lengths of an in-house coup to prevent irreconcilable damage to the country. To many, these Senior White House staff members seem like great American heroes, but they are not.
They continue to allow a man who obviously is unhinged and is a criminal to remain in power. I don’t want to hear the excuse that they want to prevent the country from having a constitutional crisis. Yet, they keep him in power to get their agenda across. They want to send out the message that there are actually adults in charge. In that situation, I want to call BS as well because we all know Trump has a very short attention span and is easily manipulated.
The GOP and the White House “powers to be” don’t care about the American people, if they did they would use the 25th Amendment to effectively end the Trump Presidency. What we have learned is that they see Trump as a puppet that they can manipulate. But they are soon to learn their puppet has become out of control since he has learned of their betrayal. As a result, they have put our great democracy at risk. This is leading us into a period of madness and this is making Trump more powerful and much more dangerous.
The person who wrote the op-ed may seem like someone crying for help, yet they continue to be anonymous. They need to make their self-known and resign. They are not showing courage, they are being a coward. With their resignation could signify a movement to get back what this country has lost, worldwide credibility.