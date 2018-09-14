Another edition of Golden Boy on ESPN took place on September, 13, 2018. The fights were live from the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Maricela Cornejo, 12-3, 5 KO’s, faced off against Franchon Crews-Dezurn, 4-1, 1 KO, for an interim WBC world super middleweight championship.
Both Cornejo and Crews-Dezurn started the first round in an active and aggressive fashion. Crews-Dezurn landed with a hard right hook, the best punch of the fight at that point midway through. As the round wore on, Crews-Dezurn was able to continue to land the right hand in what was a busy round on her part. In the second round Crews-Dezurn tossed Cornejo down during a tie-up and was warned by referee Jay Nady. When the action resumed Crews-Dezurn continued to be the aggressor. Cornejo found some success on the back foot landing punches though at a more pedestrian pace.
Crews-Dezurn landed another nice right early in the third as she continued to press forward. Both fighters found themselves tied up through the early part of the round before Crews-Dezurn landed another hard overhand right that seemed to snap Cornejo’s head back. In the fourth, Crews-Dezurn continued a similar strategy pressing forward and was able to continue to land the right hand early. She landed a few hard ones towards the end of the round as well. Crews-Dezurn landed a nice left hook in the fifth and continued to follow through on her strategy of maintaining aggression on the front foot.
Cornejo was a bit more active in the sixth round but still found herself on the backend as far as overall pace in comparison to Crews-Dezurn. Crews-Dezurn landed probably her hardest right of the fight midway through the seventh as Cornejo’s head snapped back violently. A similar script to previous rounds continued to play out through the eight round as Crews-Dezurn continued to be the more active fight and seemingly started to step on the gas a bit. Nine rounds in and Crews-Dezurn continued to be the aggressor as she looked to take full advantage of her title opportunity and continued to find success with the right. In the 10th and final round, Crews-Dezurn continued to dominating and all but sealed the deal on what was a dominant performance on her part.
The fight officially went down as a majority decision victory for Crews-Dezurn with scores of 99-91, twice, and 95-95 (The judge who had it 95-95 should never judge a bout again). Dezurn picked up her first world title in dominate fashion and will look to continue her run atop the division moving forward. Could a rematch with Shields be in order later down the road? Only time will tell and until then, stay tuned into RSR for the latest and greatest boxing action.