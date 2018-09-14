If you are reading this I bet you may or may not know what the television show, The Man in the High Castle is. Well, it is a show about what it would have been like if the allies lost World War II. The show which airs on Amazon Prime streaming service is entering its third season on October 5, 2018.
The show, is loosely based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name. It is a haunting look at the United States now conquered by the Nazis and the Japanese. When I heard the theme song Edelweiss that is sung so hauntingly it enticed me to watch this dystopian nightmare. The Nazis, who control most of the East Coast and the Midwest and the Japanese who control the West Coast shows what our society would be like if we lost the war. Guess what?
There are no signs of people other than the white race as well as the Japanese. Actually, in the Japanese controlled California, the white race is considered inferior to the Japanese. On the East Coast the Nazis are in control. The Aryan race is supreme. Adolf Hitler is the ruler. People who are defective are euthanized.
This show is a reminder of what the sacrifice the “Greatest Generation” did for the future of this country. With many of our soldiers who died on D-Day and are to this very day buried in Normandy, France, we must never forget. We can’t let people like Donald J. Trump and his White Nationalist cronies destroy this great nation by having their version of “Making America Great Again”. We must keep in mind many of these White Nationalists have not served in the Armed Forces, but yet think they have a right to decide who is worthy to be in this country.
Watching the Man in the High Castle, I am quickly reminded that if it wasn’t for the sacrifice of the “Greatest Generation” on the shores of Normandy, I may not have been born.
Anyone who has not seen this show must watch! It's definitely and eye opener.