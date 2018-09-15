Popular English actor Dudley Sutton who played in the Pink Panther Strikes Again and many other movie and TV roles has died at the age 85 which his agent confirmed today.
His former colleague Chris Jury who starred along Dudley on the BBC series Lovejoy said on Twitter : “My dear, dear pal. Dudley Sutton died today. I loved him dearly. Condolences to Fanny, Peter, Barnaby, Wally and Jacqueline and all the rest of his family… and of course his extended family amongst the friends of Bill W. Love you Duds.”
Ringside Report extends our condolences to the Sutton Family in their time of grief.Contact the management team