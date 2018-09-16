By Rich “Lite It Up” Lopez (At Ringside)
After all the wait and all the trash talk leading up to Saturday’s main event between Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and Gennady “GGG” Golovkin, the wait was well worth it. Also GGG having already made 20 title defenses of his Middleweight title was going for history to make it 21 title defenses. The 1st fighter to make 20 title defenses was Bernard Hopkins. The fans at the sold out T-Mobile Arena were treated to a great middleweight fight and one for the ages. The questions leading up to the rematch was who was going to make the adjustments to win the fight and would this fight be better than the 1st one?
The crowd was electric as both fighters made it to the ring and were introduced. As the fight got started, it looked like a little bit of the 1st fight. Both fighters exchanged jabs and felt each other out. It was hard to pick who had the upper hand. In the 2nd round, the fight started to heat up with both guys landing hard shots. “GGG” landed a nice uppercut on Canelo and Canelo came back with a left hook. So far, both Canelo and “GGG” stayed in the middle of the ring exchanging blows. In round three, it was still hard to determine who had the upper hand in the fight.
Both fighters exchanged hard jabs and powerful hook shots. In round four, there was a change from their 1st fight. Canelo did not back up and stayed in the middle ring. There was also a shift as it seemed that “GGG” was a little tired and started to back up. In round five, Canelo was pumping the jab and was backing up “GGG” more. Still both men exchanged big shots and provided excitement for the fans. Rounds 6-9, “GGG” was tired and it was Canelo landing good body shots. Even though “GGG” seemed tired from the body shots, he would always come back with some big shots. This time around Canelo was getting better of the later rounds as he made the adjustment to stay in the middle of the ring and exchanged with “GGG”.
Round ten, we had another good exchange between the two fighters which really turned into a slugfest. “GGG” let his hands go and for the most part Canelo did a good job of slipping the punches. As we got into round eleven, this was the first time we saw Canelo showing some real fatigue and he backed up to the ropes. “GGG” had a burst of energy, however Canelo battled back. As we got into the final round, it seemed to me everything was up for grabs. The fighters did not disappoint and they both slugged it out from start to finish, just how it should of ended. As the bell rang to end the fight, we knew it was going to be another close decision, but who won?
The scores read as follows: 115-113 (twice) for Canelo and 114-114 a draw. It was a majority decision win for Canelo and he won the WBA and WBC World Middleweight titles. He also acquired the Ring Magazine Championship. In my opinion, it was a very close fight once again but Ringside Report scored it 115-113 for Canelo. After this we should see a rubber match and we should expect another great fight out of these fighters.
So, since there is already some controversy in this fight on who won. Who do you think won the fight?
Despite who you think won the fight, I think we can say the judges were more on the level with the scoring this time around. Most importantly, the fans won as these two warriors put on a great show Saturday night.
Even though “GGG” walked out of the ring after the decision, he did attend the post-fight conference. “GGG” and his trainer Abel Sanchez said it was a close fight but gave props to Canelo for a great fight. There were no complaints about the decision. When asked about if he would fight “GGG” again, Canelo said no problem.
The final attendance for the fight was 21,965
