By Rich “Lite It Up” Lopez (At Ringside)
As fans were thrilled with a great main event, the theme of the undercard was knockouts.
In the co-feature of the night, Jaime Munguia 30-0, 25 KO’s, showed once again why he is Mexico’s next star. He defended his WBO Junior Middleweight title for the second time against Canada’s Brandon Cook 20-1, 13 KO’s, who once was a former title challenger.
Cook on paper was overmatched, however it was Munguia’s job to take care of business.
In the opening round, Munguia got to work and went on the attack. He put the pressure on the smaller Cook and landed his body shots. Munguia did land a hard right hand that rattled Cook at the end of the round. In the second round, Munguia continued his attack. Cook made an attempt to fight back a little but could not back up Munguia. As round three got underway, Munguia dropped Cook with a series of punches. Cook was brave and got up, however Munguia went back to work and finished the job. Munguia finished the fight with a barrage of punches to the body and head that put Cook down. Referee Tony Weeks saw enough and waived the fight off.
Munguia stopped Cook at 1:03 of the 3rd round.
Munguia continues to remain one of the best junior welterweight fighters today. This was his 4th victory already this year and Munguia has gone from unknown to a top fighter. If Munguia continues to impress with his action style and beat top competition, he could see him against fighters like “GGG” or Canelo in the future.
The WBA Middleweight Title Eliminator was a fight that had bad blood brewing since the fight was announced. David Lemieux 39-4, 33 KO’s, of Canada Vs. Gary O’Sullivan 28-2, 20 KO’s, of Ireland was expected to be one of the fights of the nights. Both fighters come forward and produce action fights. One of the big questions going into the bout was to see if Sullivan was ready for the big step. Sullivan talked a big game and at the weigh in said he was going to mess Lemieux up.
As the fight started, both men started to stand in front of each other and exchanged. However, like most of Lemieux’s previous opponents that stand in front of him, Sullivan was just another knockout victim. Lemieux landed a vicious right hand that dropped Sullivan that finished the night. Lemieux’s power was too much and Sullivan learned a hard lesson. At the end of and the fight, both fighters gave each other respect. Lemieux has put himself back in the middleweight mix hopes to land another big fight.
In the opening bout of the HBO PPV televised, was the return of Nicaraguan star Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez 46-2, who made a statement and showed why he still is a threat in the Super Flyweight division. Gonzalez squared off with former champion Moises Flores 25-5-1, 14 KO’s, of Mexico. This was a comeback fight for Gonzalez who we last saw last year and was coming off a year layoff. As both fighters felt each other out in the first round, Gonzalez was starting to get to work and stick his jab backing up Flores. As round two got underway, Gonzalez was starting to let his hands go and working his trademark combinations to the head and body.
A left uppercut from Gonzalez cut the right eye of Flores. In rounds three and four, it was more of the same from Gonzalez with his combinations and it was not looking good for Flores. At times Flores would fight back but there was too much power from the aggressive Chocolatito. Gonzalez knowing his opponent was weak and hurt, turn up the notch even more going after Flores. Gonzalez landed a monster right hand that knocked out Flores. There was no count needed. Gonzalez came back with a splash and might have produced one of the knockouts of the year. We will see Gonzalez in another big fight soon in the super flyweight division after this performance.
Non-televised bouts:
Vergil Ortiz, JR., 10-0, 10 KO’s, stopped Roberto Ortiz, 35-2-2, 26 KO’s in the 2nd round
Alexis Rocha 11-0, 8KO’s, defeated Carlos Ortiz 11-1, 11 KO’s by unanimous decision.
Jaba Khositashvili 3-0, 2KO’s defeated Lawrence King 4-0, 3 KO’s by unanimous decision.
In the opening bout, Brian Ceballo 4-0, 2KO’s stopped Dave Thomas 6-3-1, 2 KO’s in the 2nd round.