By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After former British, Commonwealth and European Champion – Sam Eggington – was halted in what should’ve been a “tick over” fight last weekend in Birmingham, his potential fight with “Bam Bam” Brandon Rios is off the cards.
However, rising star and amateur stand-out, Josh Kelly, who is known as the “Pretty Boy”, has made a statement by saying he’d love to fill the gap left by Eggington and would jump at the chance to fight the former World Champion.
It would be almost as shocking as Eggington’s defeat to Hassan Mwakinyo, if Josh Kelly gets this shot so early on in his career – after just 7 fights as a professional.
Although in saying that, Kelly is quite clearly an exceptional talent and has the amateur pedigree which gives him that incredibly valuable ring experience.
It is still early days for him in the pro game however; so it may be a fight that his promoter, Eddie Hearn, chooses to pass on for the time being.
A confident individual with a world class coach and mentor in Adam Booth, “PBK” may very well be ready for a fight against the tough and experienced veteran Brandon Rios.
The choice lays now in the hands of both Booth and Hearn, as they decide whether or not Josh Kelly is ready to make such a big jump up the ladder!