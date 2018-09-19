M-1 Challenge 49 still holds the single MMA event live attendance record (23,255) in Russia
Contrary to some media reports, the 22,603 fans at last weekend’s UFC Fight Night 136 in Moscow did not set a Russian MMA live attendance record.
M-1 Global still holds the record for the highest live attendance of an MMA event in Russia, when 23,255 fans attended M-1 Challenge 49: Battle in the Mountains on June 7, 2014 in Ingushetia, which is officially registered in the Russian Book of Records.
Last weekend’s UFC debut event in Russia UFC Fight Night 136 is the second-most fans to attend a Russian MMA event.
Living legend Fedor Emelianenko’s return from retirement on November 20, 2011 at M-1 Global: Fedor vs. Monson drew 22,000 fans, dropped to third place on the all-time Russian MMA live attendance list.