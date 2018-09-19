By Daniel Sisneros
Albuquerque New Mexico’s Rick Ortega started as a kickboxer and after a limited amateur boxing career, he made the jump to the Pro ranks. It was Sept. 3, 1992 when he made his Pro Debut against Raul Montes and opened with a “bang” knocking out his opponent at 1:37 of the opening round.
He lost his second pro bout in front of his home crowd as he was stopped by Tucson’s Pey Castillo in round 2.
5 Months later, he found his self in a big local showdown against fellow Albuquerque favorite Joe Chavez. Ortega was 1-1, and Chavez was 0-0-1 after opening with a draw against New Mexico’s Chris Crespin. The bout was scheduled for 4 rounds, and it went 2 action packed rounds with Ortega catching Chavez with a bomb, leaving him stunned on his feet as the Referee called a halt to the bout in front of a roaring Albuquerque crowd.
In his next bout Ortega heard the sound of the final bell for the first time as he won a unanimous decision over Mexico’s Miguel Torres. 2 weeks later, he took on Tucson Arizona’s hard punching Ruben Granillo, It was short notice, but they took the chance to fight in front of a big crowd on the undercard of Danny Romero’s Albuquerque Debut. Ortega did not make it out of round 3. Granillo left Albuquerque still unbeaten.
It was a year and a half before Ortega would return to the ring, but he returned in grand fashion as he scored 3 straight wins over fellow New Mexicans – Jerome “Mike” Johnson, Chris Crespin, and Richard Fowler.
Sept. 29, 1995 Ortega had a record of 6-2 and found his self in an ESPN2 televised bout against 1995 United States Amateur Champion – Arturo Ramos who was fighting his 2nd bout as a professional. The bout was held at Buffalo Bill’s Resort Casino in Stateline Nevada. It was the experienced and powerful Ramos’ night as he stopped Ortega in the final round.
Rick fought his last pro bout on August 17, 1996. And what a way to end things. On the undercard of Johnny Tapia’s 7th WBO title defense against Hugo Soto in front of a huge crowd at the outdoor Albuquerque Sports Stadium. He faced an unbeaten up and coming Albuquerque prospect named Jacob “Razor Sharp” Romero. The bout went all 4 rounds, and it was Romero getting the win by majority decision with 2 judges scoring it for Romero, and one judge seeing it even.
Rick Ortega finished his 4 year pro boxing career with a winning record of 6 wins, 4 defeats, 2 by knockout. His warm smile and friendly attitude made him an instant hit with local boxing fans. His reputation in the world of kickboxing brought fans to the local boxing events to see him in action. And his performance between the ropes made him one of Albuquerque’s favorites!
