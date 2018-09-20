With racial tensions dominating political debate and making newspaper headlines, Investigation Discovery (ID) travels down to Jackson, Mississippi to explore the ripple effects of a murder fueled by racism in LOVE & HATE CRIME: A MURDER IN MISSISSIPPI. The documentary takes a revealing look at the murder of James “Craig” Anderson, who was targeted simply because of the color of his skin by a group of white teens. Examining the long-term impact of how prejudice, ignorance, and racial slurs incubate hate, this hour-long documentary special delves into a community shaken by a horrific act and an issue that is more than simply black and white. Investigation Discovery presents LOVE & HATE CRIME: A MURDER IN MISSISSIPPI, on Saturday, October 13 at 8/7c.
“We feel it is part of our mission at Investigation Discovery to shed light on these tragic crimes and, thereby, expose the truth that hatred, based on race, is sadly, all too prevalent in the United States,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, American Heroes Channel and Destination America. “By revealing how a culture of hatred can so quickly turn into a culture of violence, this documentary opens up a controversial but important dialogue about the psychological effects of intolerance, showing that, today, perhaps as much as ever, there is a critical need for change.”
In June, 2011, a group of young white teens from Rankin County, Mississippi decided to head over to nearby Jackson to intentionally assault someone in the majority black population of the city, which they dubbed “Jafrica.” James “Craig” Anderson became the group’s unsuspecting target when he was attacked and fatally struck with their car. While the driver, Deryl Dedmon, was initially charged and convicted of murder, the passengers in the vehicle were released. Through the work of the Southern Poverty Law Center, it was discovered that this was not an isolated event, but a pattern of racially-motivated lashing out from a white suburban community. Viewed as a modern day lynching, the case was turned over to the FBI which successfully prosecuted nine additional teenagers for the first time under federal hate crime laws.
Through interviews with Anderson’s loved ones, officials involved in the case and family members of one of the convicted passengers, the documentary explores how racism continues to be bolstered in pockets of the South, prompting the question: can such a deeply rooted culture change? Or are we as a nation held hostage to past biases? Culminating in an intense and emotional final reckoning, the ruling judge in the case against one of the passengers sits down with the convicted teen’s family, asking them to reflect on their existing perceptions and prejudices. By confronting the tragic impact of systemic racism head on, LOVE AND HATE CRIME: A MURDER IN MISSISSIPPI explores the roots of racism, hoping to initiate the complex but necessary journey towards acceptance across America.
ABOUT LOVE & HATE CRIME
The three-part documentary series from the BBC, LOVE & HATE CRIME, takes an intimate look at the dangers facing those who are singled out in our country. As racial tensions increase and minorities continue to be blatantly targeted, this timely series explores how quickly love can turn to hate, and how some of America’s most heartbreaking murders are fueled by fear of the unknown. Delving into the complex issues of gender, race, sexuality and mental health, LOVE & HATE CRIME shows how the actions of a few can inflame passions and expose prejudice.
LOVE & HATE CRIME is produced for Investigation Discovery by Top Hat Productions. Ben Steele is the director, Victoria Musguin is the producer and Darren Kemp is the executive producer. For Investigation Discovery, Jasmine Alston is producer, Ron Simon is senior executive producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager and Henry Schleiff is Group President of Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.