It’s extremely difficult to follow up a “fight of the year” candidate by a week, especially when the boxing world at large is in huge disagreement with the controversial results. While Saul Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin prepare for their highly touted rematch to be televised on cable television for fans that didn’t go by way of PPV to witness and mark scorecards of their own, the nearly forgotten heavyweight champion of the world prepares to make his sixth defense. If this was the eagerly anticipated unification with his counterpart Deontay Wilder, chances are the sports world would be unable to catch its collective breath. Warnings in advance don’t get the names and ledgers confused. This Saturday’s match up of behemoths guarantees the blood thirsty fans enough mayhem to keep all Adrenalin junkies satisfied with winner being the lodestar of division going into 2019.
The Event:
Saturday September 22nd Anthony Joshua will be making the sixth defense of his title, with WBA, IBF and WBO titles on the line against Alexander Povetkin at Wembly Stadium in London England. Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing will promote event that will be televised on Sky Box Office. The WBO has installed Povetkin as its number one contender satisfying at least one of his mandatories for a year. Hearn has already reserved Wembly for April 13, 2019, hopefully for unification against WBC Champion Deontay Wilder and not a needed rematch with Povetkin.
The Stats:
The champion stands an imposing 6’6” of chiseled granite with an impressive 82” wingspan. Fighting from orthodox stance he has quickly put together a perfect resume of 21-0, 20 KO’s. The British powerhouse hails from Watford Hertfordshire, England and has been silencing critics with every outing. At 28 years young he is just entering his prime.
The challenger Alexander Povetkin stands 6’2” with an abbreviated reach of 75”. Hailing from Soviet Union Povetkin is known as both “Sasha,” and the “White Lion.” Fighting from orthodox stance he owns an outstanding record of 34-1, 24 KO’s having incurred single blemish at the hands of Wladimir Klitschko in 2013 by UD. At 39 years of age anything less than a “bravo” performance would certainly mean the end to his securing another title shot.
Last Fight:
Joshua’s last fight was title unification with Joseph Parker this past March in Wales winning by UD and adding Parker’s WBO belt to his collection. Parker for all his talk played it safe once he was backed up and tasted Anthony’s power. If nothing else the bout proved Joshua could go the distance and box his way to a win when the KO did not present itself.
Povetkin last fought on Joshua / Parker undercard dispatching David Price by 5th round KO as co-feature to main event looking as menacing as ever earning this title shot.
Styles:
Joshua is an exciting come forward boxer who possesses explosive power in both hands. His power varies like missiles with deceiving speed being launched from mountainous back muscles or appear to land slower with more deliberate blunt force trauma depending on how tight his muscles cramp up from fatigue. The champion keeps a high guard behind a purposeful jab before releasing a varied combination of power punches both upstairs and down. His chin has come into question several times but he acted the thoroughbred in a classic passing of the torch slugfest against Wlad Kiltschko in April, 2017.
The challenger is a brutal brawler with unappreciated boxing skills that mirror the champions. While he may not glisten with musculature and may not be quite as smooth as Joshua’s technique they share more than a commonality to ring approach as both enter the pocket exhibiting same combinations and ring faults like leaving chin exposed in middle of a flurry. Both men will use entire ring while “boxing” flat footed and rarely take a step backwards. Both will fight furiously in tandem when tagged in exchanges leaving much speculation if this match goes to scorecards.
What to look for fight night: It would not surprise Ringside Report at all if one or both combatants decided to jump on their opponent and try to catch them cold instead of electing to through the obligatory feel out process. Joshua who holds a 4 inch height advantage must fight tall and not lean forward in the pocket presenting a gift speed bag for the challenger to tag full throttle. Anthony also owns the key weapon of a 7 inch reach advantage. Both men give themselves angles when it comes to trench warfare fit for a phone booth. If the challenger takes away that jab the battle is perhaps half won with the better chin on paper.
The Vinny Factor:
This time around besides the tantamount reach factor there is several other significant points of reference that must be scrutinized. First and foremost is age, with Povetkin 18 years the champions senior and having served 8 more years of ring wars. With a “now or never” attitude he may elect to go for broke first time he can buckle a knee. Joshua who sometimes needs to catch a second wind with those bulging muscles needing more oxygen inside the bloodstream to keep those anvils aloft just may present such an opportunity.
Should he visibly falter and cover up in mid rounds on ropes he will literally be playing Russian roulette. While Joshua’s confidence is sky high predicting an 8th round stoppage there are boxing pundits across the pond who warn that the challenger is not to be taken lightly. I agree. This is no cakewalk.
In March of this year WBC champ Deontay Wilder was matched with his most dangerous opponent to date; Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. Wilder had similar circumstances set before him with a sturdy, hungry challenger of 39 years of age with a competent ledger and thunder in either hand. Wilder had to withstand some shaky rounds and prevailed with a surprising 10th round TKO paving the way for unification with winner of this match. Joshua will be facing his version of Ortiz when first bell rings.
Fight Significance:
“A-“With the Deontay Wilder match temporarily on hold this is as good as it gets.
Odds:
Vegas odds have easily dismissed this match as nothing more than a formality placing Joshua the favorite at -2000, with Povetkin +800. (Draw +3300)
Prediction:
Joshua by decision.
