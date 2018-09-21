Undefeated lightweight Wesley Ferrer is looking to make a big statement when he makes his national television debut against fellow undefeated Steven Ortiz in a co-featured bout of ShoBox: The New Generation tonight live on SHOWTIME (9:45 p.m. ET/PT).
Ferrer, 26 years-old of Brooklyn, has a record of 12-0 with seven knockouts.
“Training camp was great, and I am ready for fight night,” said Ferrer.
In Ortiz, Ferrer only knows that he is taking on an undefeated fighter who has a record of 8-0 with three knockouts from Philadelphia.
“I really do not know much about him. I just listen to my dad/coach, and he will give me the fight plan that I will execute on Friday night.”
Ferrer is ready to become a big name in boxing, and he knows that the ShoBox platform is a perfect opportunity to take his career to the next level.
“I feel great, and I am excited for me to showcase my talent on national television. I am ready, as this win is a springboard for my career. It will show my promoter, DiBella Entertainment, that I am ready for the next level. The fans will see that I can brawl or that I can box. I have been ready for this for a long time, and I can’t wait for Friday night.”
Ferrer’s manager, Felipe Gomez of El Matador Management, is equally excited for his fighter to show the boxing world that he is a legitimate contender in the lightweight division.
“I am happy that Wesley will be able to be showcased on a great platform like ShoBox,” said Felipe Gomez of El Matador Management. “He has faced very good competition, and now he is ready for the next step in career. I am very confident that he will put on a great performance on Friday night.”
Ferrer weighed in at 134 3/4 lbs while Ortiz was 134 1/2 at Thursday’s weigh in.