Elite prospect Michael Dutchover (10-0, 7 KOs) weighed in successfully at 136 lbs., while challenger Bergman Aguilar (14-3-1, 4 KOs) hit his mark at 135.7 lbs. during Thursday’s “New Blood” weigh in.
The pair battle in the 8-round main event from the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, Calif. TONIGHT, Sept. 21.
Dutchover, 20, typically fights several pounds over the junior lightweight limit. For Friday’s headlining bout, Dutchover will fight at the heaviest weight of his career. Aguilar will pose a challenge to the young Dutchover in that he will be the naturally bigger fighter of the two.
“Weight doesn’t win fights,” remarked Dutchover after weighing in. “Skill wins fights. I’m more skillful than him. I don’t see how this guy is going to beat me.”