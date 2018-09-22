Rafael Lovato Jr. (9-0) def. John Salter (15-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:27 of round three
Veta Arteaga (5-2) def. Denise Kielholtz (2-2) via submission (guillotine choke) at 4:24 of round two
Patricky Pitbull (20-8) def. Roger Huerta (24-11-1, 1 NC) via KO (punches) at 0:43 of round two
Preliminary Card Results:
Adam Borics (8-0) def. Josenaldo Silva (25-7) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:46 of round three
Steve Mowry (5-0) def. Ben Moa (4-1) via submission (Americana) at 2:40 of round one
Jarod Trice (4-0) def. Sean Powers (9-7) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
Emilio Trevino (3-0) def. Sua Tuani (2-1) via TKO (punches) at 1:55 of round two
Vince Morales (8-2) def. Justin Hugo (3-5) via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 29-27)
Johnny Nunez (7-1) def. Josh Wick (9-4) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
Andrew Cruz (4-3) def. Nathan Stolen (8-4) via submission (arm bar) at 3:41 of round one
Kyle Frost (3-0) def. David Rangel (0-2) via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 3:29 of round one
Bryce Edminister (2-1) def. Leon Taylor (0-1) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:34 of round two
Stephen Stirewalt (2-0) def. Joe Aguirre (2-1) via submission at 2:13 round one
