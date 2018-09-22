ShoBox: The New Generation was back on air live from Firelake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma. The main event featured undefeated super featherweight from Spain, Jon Fernandez, 16-1, 14 KO’s, facing off against O’Shaquie Foster, 14-2, 8 KO’s, in 10 round contest for a WBC ‘Silver’ title.
The first round was fairly intense between the two as they jockeyed for position. Foster was able to successfully land his jab. Foster put even more emphasis on the jab in the second and was able to snap the head of Fernandez with clean left jabs while on the move. Fernandez continued to stalk Foster in an effort to close the distance.
Foster continue to invoke his game plan in the third as Fernandez started to close the distance a bit, though Foster was still the ring general. Foster landed a solid right hand midway through the fourth as he continued to successfully move and get his shots off while also making Fernandez miss. Foster starts to land more clean counter rights in the fifth round as a frustrated Fernandez seemed to have no answer. Towards the tail end of the round Fernandez founds some success in the inside with a focus on the body though his volume of punches was still trailing far behind that of Foster. Fernandez also started to show visible swelling and redness under each eye.
Fernandez started to find his range a bit more in the sixth and was able to land what may have been his highest output of the fight. He capped this with a hard right hook that seemed to hurt Foster at the end of the round. The seventh saw Fernandez start to land more punches in bunches with snap. Foster continue to move but was definitely taking more shots than previously in the fight.
Foster seemed to get his groove back in the early part of the ninth round to include landing a solid right near the 2:00 mark. Foster continued to land the cleaner and harder shots to regain the momentum during this round. Foster maintained the momentum in the ninth in one of his best rounds of the fight as far as him landing shots with authority. Foster was able to maintain his movement and continued to power Fernandez with head snapping shots.
Both fighters brought out some of their best in the final round. Foster employed an outside movement strategy early on but eventually found himself exchanging with Fernandez towards the tail end of the round. To this point I saw Foster as the winner having won at least seven of the 10 rounds. Officially the judges saw it as a unanimous decision with scores of 98-92 on all three cards.
The co-featured bout saw featherweight Irvin Gonzalez, 11-0, 9 KO’s, defeat Carlos Ramos, 9-1, 6 KO’s, via unanimous decision in a fight he won convincingly. Wesley Ferrer, 12-1-1, 7 KO’s, took on Steven Ortiz, 9-0, 3 KO’s, in a lightweight bout in the second fight of the show. Ortiz was able to pull off the victory in an uneventful fight.
Misael Lopez, 9-0, 4 KO’s and James Wilkins, 5-1, 5 KO’s, kicked the broadcast off in an eight round super featherweight contest. It was an active and competitive fight where both fighters threw with bad intentions. Wilkins was issued an official warning in the second as he landed a low blow that sent Lopez to a squatting position. The third round had sustained action throughout as both fighters looked to make a statement with back and forth combination exchanges. Wilkins was again wared of low blows during this round. Wilkins was deducted a point in the fifth round for again hitting Lopez with a low blow.
Lopez hurt Wilkins in the sixth round and looked to close the show, unsuccessfully. In the seventh round Wilkins caught Lopez with a thunderous right hook that dropped him to a squat where one of his gloves touched the canvas. The referee didn’t rule it as a knockdown though replays clearly showed that his glove touched the canvas (another reason for replay in boxing). Lopez clearly dominated the eighth and final round of the fight closing the show in great fashion. When the scores were read the judges had it 79-72 , 77-74, and 76-75.
Stay tuned for more boxing action only on RSR.Contact the management team