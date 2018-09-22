Anthony Joshua, 22-0, 21 KO’s did something tonight that no one else to date could do against Alexander Povetkin, 34-2, 24 KO’s and that was to knock him out in the 7th round for Joshua’s WBA/IBF/WBO title in front of 80,000 fans at London’s Wembley Arena.
In a fight that Povetkin had his moments, and quite possibly may have broken Joshua’s nose, showed all of his 39 years of age as the fight progressed on.
In the 7th round, Joshua hurt Povetkin with a mean left hook and dropped him with a huge right hand. The former champion Povetkin rose to his feet on wobbly legs, but Joshua finished him with a big right hand that sent him to the canvas with the fight being waved off at 1:59 of the 7th round.
Not as much as seconds after Joshua's win, did he boxing press and fans start talking about a mega fight between him and current WBC Heavyweight Champion Deontay Wilder, 40-0, 39 KO's.
Deontay Wilder faces former Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury, 27-0, 19 KO’s on December 1, 2018 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Should Wilder get past Fury which is expected, the boxing world will demand he faces Anthony Joshua.
2019 has the potential to be a big year for boxing and a bigger one for boxing fans.
