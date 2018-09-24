I am so angry on a daily basis because I wake up in an America in which I know maybe this is the day I may not have my freedom. I end my day with a huge sigh of relief that my family and I made it through another day. I live in constant fear with the rise of Nationalism in this country with my rights of being an American is at risk.
No longer are the days I wake up looking forward to the day because, with the unpredictable Trump Administration, you never know what loophole they may find to strip away my rights to practice as a nurse, be a homeowner and simply be a mother.
The Justice Department under the leadership of Attorney General Jeff Sessions are using this department to inflict their White Nationalist agenda. I may sound like an alarmist, but with the illegal detention of migrant children this raised my alarm. Now these children, who are now blowing in the wind after being separated from their parents are now finding refuge with undocumented immigrants. Once it is determined that these undocumented immigrants are not quite here legally, they are now under threat and have been deported. Under the Justice Department, protections for people of color are being stripped away. It is now harder to prove that you are being discriminated against by your employer and law enforcement.
My rights as a woman is being stripped away again too because, if I become a victim of sexual assault I can no longer seek justice because the GOP feels the need to want to confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh despite the fact there are allegations of a sexual assault attack on Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, when they were teenagers. Yes, this happened thirty-six years ago, but you will be surprised that many women don’t report sexual assaults.
According to the article, What We Know About Victims of Sexual Assault in America, seventy-seven percent of sexual assaults were not reported to the police in 2017. Even the Department of Education under the direction of Secretary Betsy DeVos has taken away protections for victims of sexual assaults on college campuses. Judge Kavanaugh should be held accountable for this alleged attack if he is guilty and not rewarded with a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. Remember, Bill Cosby, even he had to be held accountable for actions that took place many years ago and so does Judge Kavanaugh. White privilege seems to be giving him a pass.
As a parent, this administration is attacking our minority children. The Department of Education is delaying by two years an Obama-era rule that is intended to address disparities in the treatment of students of color with disabilities. My daughter, Madison, suffers from ADHD and having the support and understanding of educators is important. Implementation of programs for helping any child is with disabilities is essential. Children with ADHD already have a stigma of being labeled as unruly and bad and taking away these protections, especially as a minority, will leave my child without the proper help and understanding that is needed. She is more likely to be disciplined than addressing her issues. These children are more likely drop out of school later in life due to the lack of support.
Now my frustration is with law enforcement and how it handles minorities. As a minority, I am more likely to be arrested than my white counterparts. There was a very painful event in 2011, when I called the police for help when my white neighbor tried run over my 4-year-old daughter with his minivan.
My family had been terrorized by my mother’s neighbor for 10 years. He terrorized both my mother, brother and grandmother and even the neighbor down the street. The harassment was so bad he had up to 17 cameras pointed at various different homes, and he violated my family’s privacy. Out of sight of the cameras, I can see him telling his wife to wait here and watch this and as he hit on the gas he attempted to hit my daughter and my cousin’s son.
Thank heavens our maternal instincts kicked in and we grabbed our children. Dismayed, we called the police. After pleading our case, a young police officer decided it was a good idea to arrest my uncle after he asked for his badge number. The older cop who was aware of how the neighbor was and tried to stop the arrest and the next thing you know my uncle was being arrested. My cousin who became upset tried to stop it along with the other cop and my aunt. The next thing you know this young cop called on the radio and stated that there are “twenty niggers on me”. I was standing on the side of the road begging everyone that this is not worth it.
Next thing you know there are different police departments and the state police on our street. Because this neighborhood is not a high crime neighborhood, the police had to ask neighbors where the street was? As a result of that officer’s lie, 11 of my family members and myself were arrested. So, every time I see Colin Kaepernick take a knee, I am proud that he is speaking out. Then when I hear the story about Botham Jean, who was simply at home when he was murdered by an off-duty police officer it enrages me! It was bad enough that he was cruelly murdered in his home, but yet again, this victim is being dragged to the mud by making claims they found drugs in his home.
They even seem to want to blame him for his own death because he didn’t follow commands. Remember, he was in his own home and there was an unlawful intruder in his home. Had he used force to protect his home and shot that off-duty officer who was an intruder, I assure you he would not be standing his ground, he would be murdered on the spot or tried and convicted even before trial.
There would be no standing your ground claims that got off some people who evoke white privilege to justify the killing of young black men. As a mother of a black son, I am terrified, that my friendly, happy little boy may one day may have to fall victim to racial profiling simply for being a black male.
In am so angry, that I can’t be treated as if I was an American. After all, my family has been here since 1823, yet I am treated like an alien. As a mother, I have the same feelings of hope as another mother would have for her children. I am so angry, that white America fails to see that I am just like them, but simply because I am a person a color. I am just as patriotic as many; however, I won’t tolerate discrimination against myself and others.
I am so angry that White Nationalism is on the rise because simply because others could take the fact that a man of color brought dignity to the office of President of the United States, while the other has brought same and disgrace.
Wake up America, we need to vote because Nationalism will simply fail because we are a global world as such we have to accept and adapt to others that live around us.