By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Only a few days before his fight with John Molina, JR, Victor Ortiz has once again been in trouble with the law and has handed himself into the police.
Victor Ortiz has supposedly been charged with three sexual assault charges, which include forcible rape.
After posting his bail of $100,000, the former world champion has been released temporarily and is due to appear again in court on October 10th.
This seems to be yet another disappointing event that has skewed the reputation and legacy of the 31 year old fighter.
Ortiz was once ranked as a top 3 welterweight by The Ring Magazine, ESPN and BoxRec…
However, his career seems to have steadily declined after this respectable peak, as he’s been involved with a whole host of problems ever since.
That includes problems both inside and outside of the ring.
Once touted for big things, Ortiz’s professional career hasn’t reached the heights that many predicted it would!
I think it’s safe to say that after these new allegations of sexual assault have become apparent, his career stands even less chance of a revival.
For the sake of his opponent – John Molina, JR – let’s hope that their fight still goes ahead this weekend and that Ortiz doesn’t do anything stupid again to jeopardise this contest!
