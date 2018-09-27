I just can’t believe another week of crazy in the world of Donald J. Trump. Can you believe on Monday alone the Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein was planning to quit after hearing rumblings that he was going to be fired? After all, I believe that Trump may have been the leaker of this “FAKE NEWS” to cause this controversy. He has been known in the past to leak information to the press about himself under the name of John Barron.
Trump revels in being the center of attention and because the news story about Rosenstein and the AXIOS article that was proven to be false may be evidence of that. Never has there been a President in the history of this country that has been the center of breaking news on CNN every moment of the day.
Now here comes Tuesday and Trump once again makes headlines with his speech at the UN. As he boasts that his administration is the best ever in American history, world leaders in the UN laughed at him. He was humiliated. He in his usual Trump style tried to play it off as if it was his intention. Later in a news conference, Trump most likely irritated that he was laughed at lashed out at Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers. This is sad and also dangerous. His speech, which rambled on and on has hallmarks of Nazism. This is scary.
As I am typing this right now, it is Wednesday and I am watching the train wreck of a press conference of the President of the United States making a complete fool of himself. He is calling Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers liars and that message tells me he doesn’t care about anyone but getting his agenda across. He even bragged he may have more than two appointments to the Supreme Court, hinting the fact that Ruth Bader Ginsberg is getting older and the fact that Sonia Sotomayor is a diabetic. He made these digs before, however because he is not knowledgeable, he fails to realize that diabetics can live long lives if the manage it and Bader Ginsberg is in excellent shape for her age and isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. He goes on to say that the New York Times and ABC will endorse him because he states if they don’t, “they will have no choice or they will be out of business”. That sounds like a threat to me. This is the beginning of dangerous times in this country.
His cockiness will be his downfall. We as a country will prevail and ensure that this “Great American Nightmare”, will come to an end.
Now I await what Thursday will bring!