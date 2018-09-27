The World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) reaches its conclusion on Friday with the super-middleweight final between George Groves and Callum Smith taking place in Saudi Arabia.
In addition to the Muhammad Ali Trophy, Groves’ WBA title is also on the line in a fight that promises to be a classic. Many betting sites predict that there is little to choose between the two fighters, with Groves priced at 4/5 and Smith on offer at 5/4 to win the contest.
Groves humbled Chris Eubank, JR. in his semi-final victory last February, comprehensively beating his rival despite suffering a dislocated shoulder in the closing rounds.
The WBSS rescheduled the final with Groves undergoing surgery earlier this year before being passed fit in May. Smith, who is unbeaten in 24 professional fights, agreed to wait for what will be his first attempt to win a world title.
Groves (28-3), who twice lost by stoppage to Carl Froch and was outpointed by Badou Jack before becoming champion, has insisted that his surgery was a complete success and believes he will prove too strong for Smith.
“The shoulder is good and it is better than ever,” he said. “I’ve got a lot of experience and it was just concentration that got me through (against Eubank, JR.).
“I think this will be the toughest test yet, but it’s nowhere near a step too far. I’m in the form of my life and I’m boxing better than ever. I don’t see Callum giving me any trouble and if we go out and stick to the game plan then we’ll win the fight.”
Smith reached the final with victories over Erik Skoglund and Nieky Holzken, but he has never previously fought a boxer of Groves’ quality. However, the Liverpool-born boxer believes he has the ability to come out on top at the King Abdullah Sports City Complex in Jeddah.
“You have to raise your game in a world title fight,” said Smith. “I’m expecting the toughest fight of my career and I am training for that.
“I feel that I am a better fighter than anyone he’s faced previously, especially in this tournament. Whoever gets the game plan right will come out on top and I fully believe that will be me.”
Smith has done well to build up an undefeated record, but Groves was hugely impressive against Eubank despite his injury and looks a good bet at 7/4 to win by decision or technical decision.