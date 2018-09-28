The undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world Oleksandr Usyk, 15-0, 11 KO’s will put his WBA WBC IBF and WBO titles on the line against former WBC world cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, 30-2-1, 20 KO’s. Bellew is making his first return to cruiserweight after a two fight stint at heavyweight where he defeated, and ultimately retired (for a second time), David Haye. Bellew will have his hands full as Usyk is seemingly poised to become the best cruiserweight the division has ever seen. The fight will go down at Manchester Arena on November 10, 2018.
Usyk is coming off of a win over then undefeated IBF and WBA cruiserweight champion Murat Gassiev. The matchup was the finale of the inaugural World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) cruiserweight tournament. Coming into the fight the matchup was looked at as a 50/50 fight that could go and end in any way. Usyk, though, put on a boxing clinic en route to a dominate unanimous decision picking up the coveted Muhammad Ali Trophy. At this very moment Usyk is without question one of the 10 best fighters in the world pound for pound, and arguably one of the five best.
Usyk has essentially cemented his legacy in only 15 fights. Anything moving forward is just icing on the cake. This poses the question as to whether does Usyk go through the remainder of his career? The obvious choice would be heavyweight but does the heavyweight division need him and by the same token, does he need the heavyweight division?
Usyk’s opponent, Bellew, as previously mentioned, is returning from a two fight stint at heavyweight. When we ultimately look back I don’t think those two fights did much for elevating his status. It didn’t take away but I doubt anyone came away thinking that Bellew blew the socks off of the division. We as fans, though, do love it when a fighter goes above and beyond.
Usyk seems to have the frame for moving up to heavyweight. He certainly has the skills. This makes one ponder the thought of how Usyk would stack up against the likes of an Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, or Tyson Fury. I mentioned these three because they each pose their own unique set of challenges.
In facing Joshua, Usyk would certainly have the speed edge. As far as skill set, I’d be hard pressed going against Usyk in that category as well. Size and power would be where the biggest issues would seemingly come into play. As a matter of fact, that’s the real issue in facing either of the three heavyweights mentioned. At 6’3, Usyk is not a small man. Joshua, Wilder, and Fury, are 6’6, 6’7, and 6’9, respectively. Joshua weighed in at 242 in his last match, around 258 for Fury, and 214 for Wilder. Wilder may be the closest as far as weight but these are all large individuals and Usyk would have his hands full with either of them.
Champions dare to be great. Usyk seems to be the type to welcome any and all comers, thus far. This may ultimately lead to him campaigning at heavyweight. With the right approach to getting there he could potentially make waves and upset a few applecarts, though the task won’t be small. Usyk has yet to take an opponent lightly and this fact shall remain throughout his career. Toast to the most interesting man in boxing.
Do you like Usyk’s chances at heavyweight? Is he continuing his reign at cruiserweight enough to call it a very successful, potentially hall of fame career. Weigh in in the Facebook Ringside Report Forum and stay tuned fight fans!Contact the management team