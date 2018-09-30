By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
After winning the WBA “regular” super-middleweight title from Tyron Zeuge, in an impressive fashion earlier this year, the 31 year old Fielding plans to make his first defense before Christmas.
The opponent lined up for this defense however, has not yet been named, despite a number of British fighters being mentioned.
Potentially, Fielding could take on the winner of the Super-Middleweight World Boxing Super Series or perhaps take on former IBF champion – James DeGale.
The most likely or desired outcome for Fielding, would be a rematch with Callum Smith – so that he can attempt to exact his revenge – after Smith stopped Fielding inside a round when they fought at the Echo Arena in Liverpool 3 years ago.
Even if Smith comes up short against Groves, then it is a fight that Fielding would still probably want to take, purely in order to prove how much he’s come along as a fighter since they last met…
Fielding, however, would be more than happy to face Groves if he gets the win against Smith in the WBSS final.
A fight against George Groves would give Fielding a shot at winning the “Super” version of the title that he already has in his possession.
As well as a win earning him the “Super” version of the WBA title, a victory would see him go up in the rankings once again, setting up bigger fights and bigger pay-days…
If both Groves and Smith don’t fancy it, then Fielding could always challenge James DeGale, despite rumors flying around about DeGale fighting Chris Eubank, JR. in the near future.
Regardless of who Fielding ends up defending the belt against, the Scouser has achieved his dream of becoming a World champion and is now in the driving seat when it comes to making fights happen.
It’ll be him that fighters now go after, as they’ll be hungry to take his strap away from him and etch their names in World boxing history as a World champion.
