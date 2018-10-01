There is enough negative boxing news coming across my desk to warrant a gossip column rather than a calendar schedule of dates in which to circle. The entertaining traveling circus of cross fire agendas and misdirected publicity has pulled up stakes and headed for a town near you. If you’re a hard core fan, fear not; some intriguing matches are already signed and sealed to placate the remainder of year and jettison the bad press going into 2019.
First up let’s revisit Golovkin Vs Alvarez 2, from September 15th for just a brief moment now that the smoke has already cleared with Golden Boy Promotions eager to put victor Canelo Alvarez back to work this December. It’s a waste of time debating who won, or why, but I warned readers here (Archive Vinny’s Views: “Gennady Golovkin Vs Canelo Alvarez 2” August 26) that if it went to a decision it would be a controversial loss for Golovkin. Let’s accept the fact the fans who wanted Canelo to win would bend over backwards to give a close round to their hero. Ditto Gennady fans. In a perfect world this formula doesn’t apply to judges but in sad reality it does. Even with this logic Golovkin clearly won the last three rounds as he pulled out all the stops and tried for the knockout which never came. Two of the three judges gave last round to Canelo, preventing another draw and assuring his victory.
While both fighters suffered cuts on their brow, the worst black eyes were delivered by none other than the HBO commentary team of Max Kellerman, Jim Lampley and Roy Jones, JR. It was a fascinating night of bullshit as Max misdirected the PPV audience with sub plots of back stories having zero to do with what was unfolding before their eyes. Kellerman happens to be a walking encyclopedia of boxing knowledge much like the badly missed Burt Randolph Sugar but it was wasted this night.
Kellerman spent the last four years trying to promote the court of public opinion and get Alvarez to agree to meet Golovkin at 160 pounds. Never was it mentioned that Golden Boy Promotions plan of making Team Golovkin wait that span of time till Gennady passed his prime was playing out beautifully as the rounds were closer than the first fight. It was almost comical as the microphone banter rarely assessed Golovkin’s best moments or highlighted his combinations simply because he wasn’t fighting the fight they wanted him to fight. The noise pollution for future reference should be viewed turned off when revisiting the fight.
They would have you believe Gennady had only a jab and ran all night when nothing could be further from the truth. He was constantly circling the pocket within striking distance and throwing more hammers than his nemesis. For whatever reason Golovkin once again elected not to go to the body the broadcast team penalized him for it every round. Roy Jones, JR. would not get off the “fight Mexican” storyline also failing to give Gennady credit for trying to turn Canelo into his punches, (think Duran/Barkley) instead of trying to bulldoze a fighter who has proven he can’t be bulldozed. It’s funny, but in Roy’s 75 bout career we never once witnessed him glued in pocket engaging in the vernacular “Mexican” style.
Speaking of HBO Boxing, it’s now defunct after this October’s showcase of Daniel Jacobs taking on Serhiy Derevianchenko for the vacant IBF Middleweight title at MSG’s Hulu Center on October 27. According to sports programing customers are no longer subscribing based on the need to see boxing matches. Let’s face it, the numbers fell off and Showtime has had a lot to do with that. Rival outlets like all enemies will get stronger on what you leave behind but a forty five year legacy as a pioneer giant that started with Joe Frazier defending against a relatively unknown George Foreman signals the end of an era.
Oscar De La Hoya is shopping IBF Welterweight champion Errol Spence, JR. for a shot at his new middleweight king Saul Alvarez. With the “GGG” trilogy on the back burner it’s right back to the same old horseshit of picking on the smaller guy or calling for a catch weight while publicly denouncing Jermall Charlo’s number one WBC ranking. Not only is Oscar saying Charlo must first prove himself, but he has puppet Bernard Hopkins doing his dirty work and repeating the mantra in tandem. Guess what gents? Golden Boy Promotions does not run boxing! You carry an alphabet title; you defend against its mandatory contender once a year or you’re stripped. Charlo twice took step aside money so Canelo could break the bank fighting Golovkin twice. It’s dividend time.
Recently Anthony Joshua took out Alexander Povetkin in spectacular fashion at Wembley Stadium with a brutal 7th round TKO and silencing more of his critics. Just a peak at his resume with wins over Whyte, Breazeale, Klitschko, Takam, and Parker have legitimized him as “the man” in the heavyweight division, while Deontay Wilder grabs some PPV bucks against pathetic fraud Tyson Fury on December 1st, at the Staples Center in California. It’s hilarious how “Bomb Squad” has berated Fury in the past as a phony but now claims he is the second best heavyweight on the landscape. Fury’s forays into substance, alcohol, food and PED abuse have hardcore fans hysterically laughing at his barking carnival act. Ringling Brothers closed forever mate, this is your last encore.
Super talented WBA Super featherweight champion Gervonta Davis was arrested two weeks ago in his native Baltimore for misdemeanor simple assault and charged with criminal citations. He was later freed from second district court and issued a public statement asking fans not to judge him until all facts are on the table. Agreed. Hopefully “Tank” gets this glitch behind him and focuses up on his first defense. With the possibility of a 2019 face off with number one pound for pound King Vasyl Lomachenko looming large as a realistic possibility the kid needs to take his career more seriously and not for granted just because he has wicked skill set of tools.
Last week forever come backing Victor Ortiz was pulled from his upcoming main event status against John Molina, JR. by promoter Premiere Boxing Champions a day after Ortiz was arrested for rape in Ventura County. The alleged rape happened several months ago and has been under investigation. The card was saved but Molina had to be shelved because the promotion couldn’t find a suitable substitute on short notice. He was promised a spot in the near future on another card while Ortiz faces three felony sexual assault charges stemming from an incident in Oxnard County on March 19th.
Sergey Kovalev has elected to get right back in the ring with the warrior who recently shocked the world bringing Kovy to his knees by TKO stoppage in seven rounds last August. The “Krusher” was comfortably out boxing Eleider Alvarez for the first six rounds when he was stunned by a punch which was followed by a barrage leaving no doubt that his WBO Light heavyweight title was changing hands this night. The rematch is scheduled for February 2nd and will be held at the Ford Center at the Star, Frisco Texas.
Kovalev has been known to have bizarre training habits where he does what “he” pleases and doesn’t depend on his coaching staff. After losing his rematch against Andre Ward by TKO 8 due to low blows that referee Tony Weeks failed to call or penalize, his longtime trainer John David Jackson was blamed and promptly fired. The venerable trainer Virgil Hunter offered his services but the former champion elected to go with Abror Tursunpulatov instead who helped build a modest two fight win streak.
There is a popular quote that has been constantly bastardized for many decades by George Santayana which goes, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” There is also an unaccredited boxing adage that states “if a fighter gets knocked out in a bout where he is evenly matched, chances are he gets knocked out quicker in the rematch.”
Against Alvarez, Sergey appeared to simply run out of gas and was not in “fighting” shape to do battle as his body betrayed him on the canvas like an indecisive squirrel crossing the highway. Take heed Sergey, and give yourself a fighting chance by properly preparing like this was going to be the reinstatement of fifteen rounders.
