Doctor Curmudgeon® is not in a good mood today.
There was no low fat organic milk hidden in the depths of her home refrigerator for her cereal (It probably smelled, looked curdled and tried to crawl out of its container, so somebody must have tossed it.)
Since her hair was beginning to resemble a long, neglected yard, filled with scraggly weeds, she had recently braved the odors of a salon and went for a haircut. She came out with hair shorter than her husband’s, not a great look for her.
Arriving in her office, she discovered that her keyboard drawer had broken off and she had been forced to type her notes with it sitting in her lap. Every so often, she crossed her legs and then she had to search under her desk for the darn thing.
She began to loudly curse; but soon became aware of how politically incorrect those noises must be; coming from a physician’s private office.
Why must people be politically correct? Of course, there are phrases and words, she considers reprehensible.
But she remembers a comedian long ago who noted that he was an all-opportunity insulter (not his exact phrase but something like that) He promised that he would insult any person or group for the sake of a great joke.
What does politically correct really mean? It seems that it is often used when someone doesn’t like your views or doesn’t agree with you or just wants to make some waves.
One of the latest taunts of “You are not politically correct” came at her when she was doing notes on a patient, about 5/6″, 350 pounds. When he saw his diagnosis of “obese,” he almost took a swing at the short doctor. “Obese” is a fully fledged medically correct diagnosis and not intended as a judgment Doctor Curmudgeon® thought she heard him contact the Politically Correct Police from his cell phone as he left the office. Fortunately, it was the last patient on a Friday, and she felt safe because there were probably more egregious instances of Politically Incorrectness than hers for those overworked Politically Correct Police to deal with.
This episode and too many others of the same ilk has caused an idea to float above her head. And so, she hereby announces the formation of a new political party. The Politically Incorrect Party.
There shall be an emblem that is red, white and blue as a background for a field of elephants and donkeys. Anyone care to join?
Doctor Curmudgeon® is Diane Batshaw Eisman, M.D., a physician-satirist. This column originally appeared on SERMO, the leading global social network for doctors.
SERMO www.sermo.com “talk real world medicine”Contact the Feature Writers