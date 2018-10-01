A casual 10-minute walk along Mulberry Street in New York City’s Little Italy takes visitors past some of the most historic sites in U.S. Mob history.
I recently was in Manhattan and went down to Mulberry Street in the heart of Little Italy to shoot video of the places I’ve mentioned either directly or indirectly in stories for The Mob Museum in Las Vegas.
Below is a brief description of each of the Mafia locations in Little Italy, with a link to a more complete story on The Mob Museum site and a link to video of each place on my YouTube channel.
At 129 Mulberry St. is Da Gennaro, an Italian restaurant that once was home to Umberto’s Clam House, where celebrity gangster Crazy Joe Gallo was shot to death in April 1972. Gallo and others were celebrating his 43rd birthday when gunmen rushed in after 4 a.m., killing Crazy Joe and wounding his bodyguard.
A short distance north of there is 165 Mulberry St., where unknown assassins gunned down Salvatore “Sally Bugs” Briguglio, a New Jersey Teamsters business agent and Genovese crime family hit man suspected of killing labor leader Jimmy Hoffa in 1975. According to The New York Times, two gunmen in March 1978 knocked Briguglio to the sidewalk in front of the Andrea Doria Social Club on Mulberry Street, then fired four shots into his face and another into his chest.
Now a shoe store named Cydwoq, the Ravenite Social Club at 247 Mulberry St., is where authorities in 1990 arrested Gambino crime boss John Gotti and underboss Sammy “The Bull” Gravano at their Little Italy hangout. Gravano later testified against Gotti, leading to the Dapper Don’s life sentence in prison.
