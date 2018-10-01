Albuquerque’s Steve Hindi was one of the top amateur boxers to ever come out of New Mexico. He’s reputed to have won 9 different amateur championships in the amateur ranks.
April 5, 1991 saw Hindi turn professional with a 4 round decision victory over fellow New Mexican Chris Crespin. He then traveled to Las Vegas, NV to score a big win over unbeaten prospect Sammy Miller (4-0, 2 ko) via split decision at the Aladdin Hotel & Casino.
Next for Steve, he appeared on the undercard of an ESPN televised event featuring Michael Carbajal & Louie Espinoza in the main events. Hindi scored a 2nd round tko over Mexico’s Alfredo Torres.
It was in Steve’s 4th pro bout that he found himself in one of New Mexico’s most anticipated showdown bouts against fellow Albuquerquean – former kickboxing champion Rudy “Bad Boy” Lovato. It was a good fight, with Hindi taking a big early lead, but fighting through a late charge by Lovato for the unanimous decision victory.
He continued to win and built his record to 8-0, 3 ko before facing a huge challenge traveling to Denmark for a battle against national hero, a man who would go on to win both IBO and WBO world titles – Jimmi Bredahl (15-0, 5 ko). Hindi tasted his first defeat dropping a lopsided unanimous decision over 8 rounds.
He returned to New Mexico and put together a string of 5 straight victories before getting his first and only shot at a pro boxing title when he challenged Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (7-3, 6 ko) for his WBB Lightweight Title. I had the honor of being one of the Judges for this contest, but no judges were needed as Cruz scored a powerful knockout at 50 seconds of round 2 to defend his title.
That was Steve’s last professional bout. He ended his short but successful boxing career with a record of 13 wins, 2 defeats, winning 5 by knockout. He was one of New Mexico’s most celebrated amateur boxers, and was a winner as a professional too.
