Undefeated M-1 Challenge middleweight champion Artem Frolov will put his title belt on the line November 2, when he takes on challenger Bruno Blindado Silva, headlining M-1 Challenge 98 in Chelyabinsk, Russia.
M-1 Challenge 98 will be live-streamed from Russia in high definition on www.M1Global.TV. Viewers will be able to watch the preliminary fights and main card by logging on to register at www.M1Global.TV. Fans may watch all the action on their computers, as well as on Android and Apple smart phones and tablets. M-1 Challenge 97 will also be is available onwww.FITE.TV(preliminary card is free, $7.99 for the main card).
The 27-year-old Frolov (11-0-0, M-1: 9-0-0), fighting out of Russia, is one of the strongest Russian middleweights, as well as arguably the most well-rounded fighter in that weight class. He has an outstanding takedowns and ground game, but his striking game shouldn’t be overlooked. Nine of his 11 opponents to date haven’t reached the finish, five stopped by knockout and four by submission. In short, Frolov is an extremely dangerous fighter, evident by his perfect professional record.
Frolov (on top) has a super ground attack
Silva (18-6-0, M-1: 1-0-0) earned his title shot in sensational fashion, knocking out MMA star Alexander Shlemenko (57-10-0) in the opening round of M-1 Challenge 93 this past June. The power-punching Brazilian embraced his underdog role, shockingly blasting Shlemenko (pictured below) at will. Silva’s lethal punching has resulted in 15 of his 18 victims being stopped.
