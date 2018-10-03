By Donald “Braveheart” Stewart
Philadelphia has the reputation, within the boxing world, in the US and all the way over here in the UK, of making em tough. Master’s Street Gym in North Philly is one of the oft quoted arenas where craft is honed and toughness taught. It began on the back and the exploits of one Charlie “Choo Choo” Brown, 26-16-2, 18 KO’s, who became the IBF lightweight champion before ending his career with a string of loses that make his record read false but the memory can often blow away the bad as we are reminded of the good times that rolled with his ferocious punches.
It could be claimed that boxing was in his blood as his uncle, Henry “Toothpick” Brown was an active boxer, as was his dad Lloyd “Hurricane” Brown but anything that boils in the blood needs the discipline to bring it to a ring and be effective. He started boxing at 11 years of age and had a style and panache that worked well in the amateurs and got him a world title in the professional ring. Whilst his father shied away from a professional career – having kids can do that to people – on Charlie went into the pros, in 1979, like his uncle and began very well – his first 7 fights, all wins – all in his first year – 6 by way of stoppage.
Like many professional fighters, the learning fights can often be losses and a tough and disputed points loss to Jose Gonzalez simply made him more determined and he went on for 4 fights in an unbeaten streak where the quality of the opposition got a little bit better – including future IBF junior welter weight champ, Gary Hinton being one of his victims. In amongst that run he also scored a draw but with that first loss many would have lost the fear of facing him and thought he was tender if not easy meat for their records.
It was now 1980 and he was to go in the ring, in Totowa, against Curtis Harris. It was to be his very first undisputed loss as he was stopped in the 4th round. Again, he got up and dusted himself down and it was another winning streak that followed.
It was not long before the time had come to make his waist slightly more of a decorative feature and a title fight was planned. The man opposite? Melvin Paul.
Brown had fought and won in what turned out to be an eliminator in Atlantic City against Ruben Munoz, JR. for the newly created IBF lightweight crown. The contest with Munoz, JR. was taken by Brown at 2 weeks notice; and a less than prepared Brown stopped Munoz, JR. in 92 seconds!
There were however warning signs for the likeable Philly fighter. He scored a draw with Greg Netter – not a big hitter and had been down twice in the last round to achieve that. His fight against Curtis Harris had been yet another a loss and Harris was not rated. In throwing combinations and power punches, Brown would often leave himself badly exposed the fight with Edwards an example but he was due his chance and he took it!
Nevertheless, he had now got the luxury of 6 straight weeks to prepare for his world title fight. Brown spoke of the fight later in life as so, “I accomplished something not too many fighters get the chance to do. For that I am thankful”.
Paul hit the deck in the 1st round, then again in the 4th before Brown himself got hit so hard – he doesn’t remember it! Brown showed his heart and kept going and with the win, the hope was that the win would catapult Brown into bigger and greater fights.
Of the fight itself he noted, “I knew Paul was the kind of guy that would come to fight and I was the same,” such knowledge led to a scrappy affair that ended with a split decision saw that vacant belt fitted around Brown’s waist.
Of the win, Brown said, ““[Paul] definitely came to fight. He was a steady comer, he came right at you. So, I figured I’ll box him. Both hands are right there in front of you, but you don’t know which is coming first.”
Brown may have been the first recipient of this new title but was destined to only hold it for 3 months in 1984 as he returned to where he had won it, Sands Casino Hotel, Atlantic City and lost it by being stopped by Harry Arroyo.
He had wanted Ray Mancini. To get him he needed to eventually get past one of the other contenders – eventually it was to be Arroyo. The lead up to the fight had been wracked with indecision on the part of the authorities as they changed opponents, decided against one fighter, proposed another, had other pull out but eventually they settled on Arroyo and Brown had a massive 3 days to prepare.
Remember this is not the time of YouTube and the internet – tough calls had to be made with preparation. Normally people were left trying to fathom out how to learn about their opponent over months which was very difficult, there was little chance over days. Brown got in the ring and was not prepared properly; he lost his title in the 14th round by stoppage. Arroyo was better trained and better prepared as Brown ran out of gas and faltered; he later claimed the fight was stopped too soon.
He never fought for a world title again.
Brown did come over to the UK and in 1984 landed in Northern Ireland where he fought a man he truly admired, Cornelius Boza-Edwards, a former WBC super featherweight title holder. Of Edwards Brown said much later, “Edwards was the best boxer I ever fought. He saw what you were going to do before you did it.” Edwards saw a 3rd round stoppage in the ring in Belfast. Brown had come out swinging and went down like the Titanic.
There were further opportunities that came in 1985, back in Atlantic City where he fought Tyrone Crawley for the NABF title but a majority decision left Brown with few places with a belt to go.
So, this tough Philly graduate went on the road again, to Australia where he knocked out Pat Leglise in 1985 before returning three months later to face Nick Parker.
It was not a wholly triumphant return though Brown got the decision. The Australians had loved Brown and there was talk of him moving there but nothing came of it. This was in part due to the story of his fight with Parker where the points win was less than exciting; the Australian promoter never lifted the phone again to call and invite Brown back.
Following a couple of home fights, next on the Brown world tour was a fight in Paris where he lost to Jose Luis Ramirez in 1986. Ramirez was a previous holder of the WBC lightweight belt – one he was to hold again so no disgrace but now Brown was looking, not at the upward trajectory of his career, but the opposite – it was all looking downhill; he was never to win again.
Even splitting with the trainer he had had from the beginning in 1984 did not deter him from continuing his career. He finally retired in 1992 but not until he left the ring in 1989, and returned to lose some more in 1992. The final 11 fights, all losses, spoil his record but do not take away from his time in the ring when he was a big presence on the world stage.
Longevity came with a tough schooling, back in that gym in Philly. Having lost his final fight against Sammy Fuentes in 1993 he, reflected simply on what made that gym so special, "I had many a war in this gym." Of his comeback with 3 fight and 3 losses he reflected later on, on what went wrong, "Things didn't go to well because of the frame of mind I was in," he says. "It got to the point where I just didn't give a damn. "I've been hurt by the fight game a little bit. I expected something from it. I've been to the top, and I even took the city to the top by my being from here. It didn't last long, but I got there." Now the wars are over and in their respective peace we can reflect on his triumphs whilst reminding ourselves of why it is important to call time, when time has rung us up with hints.