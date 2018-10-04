This coming weekend we are looking forward to the big boxing event taking place in Chicago at the new Wintrust Arena. The event is called “Worlds Collide” and the fighter that is topping the bill is Las Vegas native Jessie Vargas.
Jessie Vargas who has a record of 28-2-1, with10 KO’s, is still looking for that big fight to put him on top of the Welterweight division. Vargas is a likable guy and an easy guy to root for, due to his good personality. To add to that, Vargas is a good fighter and has fought some top fighters such as Manny Pacquiao, Timothy Bradley, Antonio DeMarco, and Sadam Ali.
He has also won world titles in the junior welterweight and welterweight division. Despite some of his accomplishments, he is still looking for recognition that he deserves. Vargas could have probably got a fight with some of the big names like Keith Thurman, Errol Spence, JR., or Terrence Crawford had he beaten Adrien Broner earlier this year. The Broner fight was a fight that Vargas should of got his hand raised, but got the short end of the stick with a draw. Vargas is now looking past that and moving forward after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing.
The first fight for Vargas under Matchroom Boxing will be against Puerto Rico’s Thomas Dulrome. Dulrome has a record of 24-3, 16 KO’s, and will be a solid fight for Vargas. Dulrome has already fought some top competition himself but has come up short in big fights and also is coming off a one year layoff. Most notably Dulrome once challenged for the Junior Welterweight title against Terrance Crawford but was stopped in six rounds. The Vargas vs. Dulrome fight will be a clash between Mexico and Puerto Rico. Even though Vargas is not from Mexico, he is of Mexican decent. We should be in for a treat in this main event and Vargas should be looking to make a statement in this fight to put the Welterweight division on notice. Should Vargas win, we could possibly see him next in a world title shot.Contact the Feature Writers