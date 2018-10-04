The man well traveled through engaging in fisticuffs across the world just successfully returned to form as former WBA and WBC lightweight champion Jorge Linares, 45-4, 28 KO’s, knocked out Abner Cotto, 23-4, 12 KO’s, in three round during the main event of their Golden Boy Fight Night Live on Facebook card this past Saturday. While it was a small sample size, Linares looked good in his venture up to the 140 pound division. Linares weighted in at 137.4 pounds, which is an indication that he’d have no problem making 135. He also opened up many interesting possibilities.
Linares made no bones about it in his post fight interview and is seeking a rematch with Vasyl Lomachenko, 11-1, 9 KO’s, whom he lost his title to at 135, or the oft sought Mikey Garcia. The latter is the point of interest for yours truly.
Mikey Garcia, 39-0, 30 KO’s, is himself well traveled. In his case, though, he’s spent the last couple of years traveling up and down in weight seeking the best fights available at that time. His name has been mentioned alongside Linares before but nothing ever materialized. Garcia’s name has also been mentioned with that of Lomachenko as well, but it looks less and less likely that even that fight would materialize anytime soon for reasons he can’t necessarily control. Following his triumphant win over Linares back in May, Lomachenko has been sidelined as he recovers from shoulder surgery.
Shoulder surgery aside, any combination of a Lomachenko-Garcia fight would’ve needed to overcome several hurdles as Lomachenko is promoted by Top Rank, a promotional company that Garcia once had a high file breakup with. Garcia was also seeking a fight with 147 pound IBF champion, Errol Spence, JR. this fight looks less likely as well for a multitude of reasons.
Herein lies the opportunity for boxing fans to see a match-up with booming potential. Stylistically, Linares Is one of the smoothed operators in the sport. He gets off his punches with a finesse that many don’t posses. In his fight with Lomachenko, many pundits have Linares up at the time of the stoppage, telling for a guy going up against arguably the #1 fighter in the world. Linares showed his precision when he dropped Lomachenko with a beautifully pal ed straight right.
Garcia is probably the most consistent fighter in the sport. He takes the yeoman approach in every fight and consistently breaks down his opponent with essentially the same furor throughout. Garcia’s is no doubt in the conversation with the top five boxers in the sport. Many may have him around three or four. He deserves recognition because he is able to consistently outperform his opponents, regardless of style. In his last fight, Garcia was able to essentially nullify Robert Easter, JR’s gameplan to lift his lightweight title in a dominant performance against a style we haven’t seen him matched with that often.
Linares Vs Garcia is an excellent style clash. While Linares has been stopped in each of his losses and Garcia has the ability to break opponents down over rounds, it isn’t a foregone conclusion that he’s pulled this off with Linares. This still poses a threat for Garcia as Linares has an elite level skill set and would likely be the best opponent Garcia has faced. While Garcia has been excellent, this would be the marquee win that could take him over the top with boxing diehards who don’t see that upper echelon, elite fighter in his prime on Garcia’s resume.
While I think Garcia may prove to be the victor in this matchup, I don’t think Linares is done and he could very well be a rude awakening for Garcia in what should be a tough—strategic fight. I’ll be watching, eyes wide open as to not miss a piece of the action. Hopefully this happens.
If it does, RSR will be bringing you the latest in that regard. That's why they fight the fights. Stay tuned, fight fans.