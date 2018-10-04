By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
It’s great to see Tyson Fury back in action after his long hiatus, after dethroning Wladimir Klitschko. Especially now that he’s challenging “The Bronze Bomber” in what’s set to be an exciting fight.
Having said that though, the press conferences have been somewhat “strange” so far and a picture that surfaced just the other day gets a lot of boxing fans thinking that this is just one big act…
Fighters have to sell fights, that’s a fact, boxing is a business, it’s as simple as that.
However, both Fury and Wilder are really pushing this one – probably as they’re trying to draw in the same sort of audience that adore their heavyweight rival, Anthony Joshua.
In what appeared to be some sort of rap battle/in your face/almost kissing one another fiasco at their press conference the other day, we had Fury challenge Wilder to a “body spar”, before he then preceded to bob his head either side of Wilder’s.
As this absurdity was going on, it appeared that Wilder looked to be whispering sweet nothings into Fury’s ear and getting within 1cm of Fury’s face.
As boxing fans were left feeling, a little confused…
Amused! But confused nonetheless.
Having seen this pantomime/weird declaration of love on stage. The duo began getting in one another faces once again, but this time it ended with Wilder shoving “The Gypsy King”, before Frank Warren split the “argument” up.
After the BT Sports press conference fiasco, a picture started doing the rounds that shows the two fighters sitting beside one another, laughing.
Having seen this picture, it seems that both Wilder and Fury are actually probably quite friendly and all of their “trash talking” is merely to build up the fight and to get as many PPV sales as possible.
Fair play to them, for trying to make as much money out of it as they can, but it begs the question of whether or not this showmanship will actually impact the fight at all?
Is the friendliness behind the scenes genuine, or is it a game plan that they’re both individually devising to try and get into one another’s heads?
Is Fury befriending Wilder behind the scenes in the hope that Wilder won’t throw his punches with such power?
Is it Wilder befriending Fury in the hope that he will coax Tyson into letting his guard down?
Nobody really knows the real answer besides each of the fighters and their teams…
However, I hope that all these weird (and slightly embarrassing/amusing) press conferences pay off and we get a great contest between the two giants.
I’m still not sure whether these two are having us on, or whether they just have a bizarre, love-hate, working relationship!
