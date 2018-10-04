Investigation Discovery (ID), the leading destination for true-crime programming, has greenlit the second season of TWISTED SISTERS, ahead of its freshman season finale on Monday October 8 at 10pm/9c. Executive produced by Khloé Kardashian, and produced by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, Season 2 of TWISTED SISTERS will premiere on Investigation Discovery in summer 2019.
TWISTED SISTERS has met with overwhelming success, averaging more than 1.3 million viewers (P2+) each week through the first four premieres. In every episode, we go inside the most outrageous and provocative crimes ever committed by the unlikeliest of pairs – sisters. Each hour-long episode investigates the how and why this duo, bound by blood, has descended into darkness. TWISTED SISTERS delves into the sisters’ evolution into evil through a series of interviews with immediate family members and close friends to learn what triggered their path towards a life of crime. Investigators and law enforcement anchor each story as they recount firsthand their unraveling of the case and try to make sense of the crimes committed.
“We were blown away by the response to the first season of TWISTED, and I’m excited to share the news of season two pick up with my fellow true-crime friends and followers” said says Khloé Kardashian, executive producer of the series, along with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch of 44 Blue Productions.
“The compelling and unique stories featured in this series kept ID viewers coming back week after week,” said Henry Schleiff, Group President of Investigation Discovery. “There were no twists or turns in our decision to bring this hit back for another season so, we can’t wait to see what Khloe and her team has in store for next year.”
Breaking Point
Premieres Monday October 8 at 10/9c
In Kerrville, Texas, a long-simmering family feud sets the stage for a violent showdown. When siblings from one of the families tries to turn their lives around, secrets emerge and put everyone’s lives at risk.
TWISTED SISTERS is produced for Investigation Discovery and IDGO by 44 Blue Productions, a Red Arrow Studios company, with Stephanie Noonan Drachkovitch, Khloé Kardashian and David Hale as executive producers and Tammy Wood as showrunner. For Investigation Discovery, Pamela Deutsch is senior executive producer, Kristin Teraila is coordinating producer, Sara Kozak is senior vice president of production, Kevin Bennett is general manager, and Henry Schleiff is Group President, Investigation Discovery, American Heroes Channel and Destination America.