Nicola “The Lioness” Adams, 5-0, 3 KO’s, took on Isabel Millan, 22-5-1, 8 KO’s in a 10 rounder for the interim WBO world female flyweight title. The fight was live from Leicester Arena in the United Kingdom. Adams was a two time Olympic Gold Medalist having won in the flyweight division in 2012 and 2016. Like many successful Olympian’s these days and at 35 years of age, she was looking to take the fast track to world championship status.
Adams looked good as she landed early against Millan, working behind her jab in the first. Millan was a bit successful working her own ab through the first round as well but the power punch edge went to Adams, which was visible through with red bruising apparent on the face of Milan after the first round.
Adams showed excellent footwork as she was able to repeatedly land on Milan in the second with accurate right hands while also showing off her defensive prowess as she stepped back to evade punches with the slightest of movements. Adams landed a solid left that seemed to rock Millan near the later part of the second as the 35 year old showed that she was in full control.
Millan continued to press forward through the third round as Adams was able to find success with her straight right once again, but Millan’s consistent offensive attack did indeed keep Adams on her toes and saw her land some of her shots. Adams continued to employ her countering tactic and was able to land some solid right hands that snapped Millan’s head back., to include a solid left hook midway through. Both found success in an exchange at the end of the round.
Millan looked to have scored a knockdown at the beginning of the fifth but it was correctly ruled a slip by the referee. Midway through both fighters were exchanging in the middle of the ring. Adams landed a few good body shots in the latter part of the round as well. Adams was more active behind the jab in the sixth and used such to land left hooks when she threw punches in bunches. Millan continued to press forward throwing shots, many missed. Adams landed a number of clean shots at the end of the round. After the bell rang Millan continued to punch, even landing on Adams a few seconds after the bell.
Adams teed off with lefts and rights through the first part of the servant as she was able to effectively maintain proper distance while landing and forcing Millan to come just short of connecting with her punches. The either round saw a similar script play out like the previous round. Adams continued to find success with landing clean shots on the aggressive Millan who at this point seemed to still be fresh enough to continue her pursuit for the remainder of the fight.
Adams landed a few solid left s from the southpaw stance as she switched up early in the ninth. Millan continued to press and was able to land two decent uppercuts in succession. Back in her orthodox stance, Adams finished the round with solid use of her jab. In the final round, Adams slowed the pace down a bit as she all but had the fight in the bag. With about thirty seconds left Adams rocked Millan with a hard four punch combination that looked as though they would drop her.
The judges officially scored the fight 96-94, and 97-93 twice, in favor of Nicola Adams as she picked up her first world title in only five fights. At her current pace, much success seems to be in her future and the sky is certainly the limit. With that we look forward to continuing to see her progress.
