Leicester Arena played host to a Frank Warren promoted card live via the ESPN+ app. The main event saw Jack Catterall, 23-0, 12 KO’s, hand Ohara “Two Tanks” Davies, 18-2, 14 KO’s, his second loss as he picked up a unanimous decision victory. The fight in itself didn’t have any overly dramatic moments but the more telling story is how Catterall was able to essentially fully nullify Davies’ offense and gameplan. Davies was on a three fight win streak since losing to Josh Taylor in 2017. Catterall has a solid skill-set and it will be interesting to see who he’s matched up against moving forward.
Promising young heavyweight Daniel “Dynamite” Dubois, 9-0, 8 KO’s, faced off against former world heavyweight title challenger Kevin “Kingpin” Johnson, 32-11-1, 16 KO’s, in the co-featured bout of the card. Dubois came out gunning and landed a number of unanswered shots on Johnson early on as Johnson took his typical stance of laying against the ropes in a defensive posture.
The fight ultimately continued under a similar script for the remainder as Dubois picked up a unanimous decision victory winning pretty much every minute of every round. This marked an end to Dubois’ knockout streak as he went the distance for the first time in his professional career. Johnson has been a mainstay in the heavyweight division for several years but at this point offers little on the offensive side even for someone who’s been rather conservative on offense throughout his career. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes from here as he inches towards 40 years of age. The 21 year old Dubois has plenty to look forward to as he continues to progress early in his career. He wasn’t able to get Johnson out in quick fashion like Anthony Joshua, but he’ll grow from this fight and can now ad the 10 round distance to his accomplishments.
Two time Olympic Gold Medalist Nicola "The Lioness" Adams also was victorious on this card. That's it for this card, fight fans. Stay locked into RSR for more boxing action as we close out 2018.