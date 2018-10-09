During the confirmation battle and subsequent FBI Investigation of then Judge now Justice Kavanaugh, I had a revelation. That revelation was that the white privilege of males, who are a part of the elite is on life support and the Republican Party is doing everything in their power to keep it alive.
Since the concept of Manifest Destiny, a 19th century doctrine in which was a widely held belief in the United States that its settlers were destined to expand across North America, white males have been the majority in power. This was a doctrine that only pertained to white males. This excluded women and people of color. This concept carried us for centuries, however as a nation we have evolved into a society in which everyone deserves a seat at the table.
There is no accident that White Nationalist’s get a free pass in the eyes of Donald J. Trump. It is no accident that the GOP, despite the United States becoming the laughing stock of the world, give the Trump Administration a pass at governmental child abuse by taking migrant children away from their parents. They turn a blind eye as the Department of Education take away protections for people of color and sexual assault victims on college campuses.
Even though many of the GOP detest Trump, they also see that he is their great White Hope. After all, he can get middle America to vote the way they want because most white males in middle America feel the same way they do. Their place in this nation is being diminished and they must do everything possible to protect that. Because Trump is such a showman, he has the ability to speak to the average Joe. I am not trying to imply that white males in middle America are dumb or uneducated. He says the things that many politicians are afraid to say. The fact that Trump is unapologetic about this is an attractive quality for many of his supporters.
The fear is real among the white male elite’s is so bad that even Ted Cruz is begging Trump to campaign for him even spite Trump calling his wife ugly and accused his father of assassinating President John F. Kennedy. Cruz knows now that he needs the Trump factor because he is at a greater risk of losing his senate seat to Beto O’Rourke.
Since revelations of Justice Kavanaugh accusations of sexual assaults against women, Trump and other white elite males are tooting their horns about males being victims for false allegations of sexual misconduct. He even claimed he was a victim himself. Where was he when he believed that the Central Park Five, who were falsely accused of raping a woman? Trump felt that they were guilty and that they should be executed. He has not once apologized to these men for making that statement. In fact, when men of color are falsely accused, the white elite stand silent and don’t say a word. When it’s one of their own, they are ready to set alarm bells off.
When you look at the members of the Judiciary Committee, there is not one female GOP member who is a part of that committee. That should set off alarms. The elite white male is running scared and Senator’s Grassley, Hatch, and McConnell, need to embrace the evolution of this country. They no longer can effectively serve this country if they don’t. Preserving what was once was is no longer working.
This is a diverse country and embracing Nationalism in a global world is a determent to Americans. Now that alarm bells have gone off, many plan to vote in November. Independents and especially the youth are coming out more than ever. There is a blue wave is coming and the GOP better watch out!