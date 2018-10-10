Brandon Adams advanced to the 2nd round of The Contender as he stopped Tyrone Brunson in the 4th round of their bout that aired this past Friday night on EPIX.®
Adams (18-2, 13 KOs) dropped Brunson with a left hook to the head in round two, and then finished the fight by knocking Brunson to the canvas with a combination that was followed up by an uppercut that sent Brunson down for the count.
With the win, Adams of Los Angles advances to the round of eight, where he will meet Ievgen Kkhytov.
The original Contender series ran for four seasons (2005-2009) and launched multiple fighters into contention for world titles, including title winners Sergio Mora, Cornelius Bundrage, Sakio Bika, and Sam Soliman.
Eric Van Wagenen serves as executive producer and showrunner of the revived franchise alongside Mark Burnett. The format is owned by MGM Television and Paramount Television.