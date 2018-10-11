Zolani Tete Stuns the Boxing Community With His Comments – Breaking Boxing News
October 11th, 2018 Bad Brad
The Ali Trophy 118lb QF and WBO World Championship – Zolani Tete vs Mikhail Aloyan – and the 200 lb QF and IBF Eliminator – Ruslan Fayfer vs Andrew Tabiti – will be contested this Saturday at the Ekaterinburg Expo in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
All four fighters were in confident mood at Thursday’s press conference in Ekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and the cultural center of the Urals.
“I am in good shape, ready for the fight,” said South Africa’s Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs), the WBO World Champion.
“As a world champion you must be ready to adjust and adapt, so whatever Aloyan will be bringing I will adjust and take him out.”
Russia’s Mikhail Aloyan (4-0) is hoping the home advantage will give him the edge over Tete.
“The fact that we are fighting in Ekaterinburg will bring out the best in me. I am ready for the fight.”
His countryman Ruslan Fayfer (23-0, 16 KOs) is relying on his greater experience to beat American Andrew ‘The Beast’ Tabiti (16-0, 13 KOs).
“I have more experience than Tabiti,” said Fayfer. “I am not going to reveal anything, I will show everything during the fight. Everything you should see you will see on Saturday night.”
Tabiti was diametrically opposite in his answer.
“I’m on my A-game,” he said. “I came here for the W, nothing else. I am going to knock this guy out!”
Watch the full press conference here.
Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:
1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round
WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship
&
Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)
WBA Super-Lightweight Championship
2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)
WBO Bantamweight World Championship
&
Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia)
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)
IBF Bantamweight Championship
&
Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)
WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title
&
Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)
IBF Super-Lightweight Championship
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)
WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title
&
Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)
WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title
TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com
6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
&
Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:
Bantamweight:
Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)
WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title
Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)
WBO World Championship
Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – Inoue W KO1
WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship
Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)
IBF World Championship
Super-Lightweight:
Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)
WBC Diamond Title
Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)
WBC Silver Title
Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – Relikh W UD12
WBA World Championship
Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)
IBF World Championship
Cruiserweight:
Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)
Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)
Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)
Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)
IBF Eliminator
Zolani Tete Stuns the Boxing Community With His Comments – Breaking Boxing News
The Ali Trophy 118lb QF and WBO World Championship – Zolani Tete vs Mikhail Aloyan – and the 200 lb QF and IBF Eliminator – Ruslan Fayfer vs Andrew Tabiti – will be contested this Saturday at the Ekaterinburg Expo in Ekaterinburg, Russia.
All four fighters were in confident mood at Thursday’s press conference in Ekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and the cultural center of the Urals.
“I am in good shape, ready for the fight,” said South Africa’s Zolani Tete (27-3, 21 KOs), the WBO World Champion.
“As a world champion you must be ready to adjust and adapt, so whatever Aloyan will be bringing I will adjust and take him out.”
Russia’s Mikhail Aloyan (4-0) is hoping the home advantage will give him the edge over Tete.
“The fact that we are fighting in Ekaterinburg will bring out the best in me. I am ready for the fight.”
His countryman Ruslan Fayfer (23-0, 16 KOs) is relying on his greater experience to beat American Andrew ‘The Beast’ Tabiti (16-0, 13 KOs).
“I have more experience than Tabiti,” said Fayfer. “I am not going to reveal anything, I will show everything during the fight. Everything you should see you will see on Saturday night.”
Tabiti was diametrically opposite in his answer.
“I’m on my A-game,” he said. “I came here for the W, nothing else. I am going to knock this guy out!”
Watch the full press conference here.
Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals:
1. October 7th, Yokohama Arena, Yokohama, Japan – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Naoya Inoue (Japan) beat Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – KO 1:10 of the first round
WBA ‘Regular’ Bantamweight Championship
&
Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) beat Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – UD 115-113 (x3)
WBA Super-Lightweight Championship
2. October 13th, Ekaterinburg Expo, Ekaterinburg, Russia – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)
WBO Bantamweight World Championship
&
Andrew Tabiti (USA) vs Ruslan Fayfer (Russia)
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
3. October 20th, CFE Arena, Orlando, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)
IBF Bantamweight Championship
&
Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland).
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
4. October 27th, U.N.O. Lakefront Arena, New Orleans, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)
WBC Super-Lightweight Diamond Title
&
Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs Anthony Yigit (Sweden)
IBF Super-Lightweight Championship
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
5. November 3rd, SSE Hydro, Glasgow, Scotland – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)
WBA ‘Unified’ Bantamweight Championship & WBC Bantamweight Diamond Title
&
Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)
WBC Super-Lightweight Silver Title
TICKETS: From £35 (plus fees) here: thessehydro.com
6. November 10th, UIC Pavilion in Chicago, USA – Ali Trophy Quarter-Finals
Mairis Briedis vs. Noel Mikaelian
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
&
Krzysztof Glowacki vs. Maksim Vlasov
Cruiserweight Quarter-Final
TICKETS: From $30 (plus fees) here: TicketMaster.com
Season II divisions and Ali Trophy quarter-final match-ups:
Bantamweight:
Ryan Burnett (Northern Ireland) vs. Nonito Donaire (Philippines)
WBA ‘Unified’ World Championship and WBC Diamond Title
Zolani Tete (South Africa) vs. Mikhail Aloyan (Russia)
WBO World Championship
Naoya Inoue (Japan) vs. Juan Carlos Payano (Dominican Republic) – Inoue W KO1
WBA ‘Regular’ World Championship
Emmanuel Rodriguez (Puerto Rico) vs. Jason Moloney (Australia)
IBF World Championship
Super-Lightweight:
Regis Prograis (United States) vs. Terry Flanagan (England)
WBC Diamond Title
Josh Taylor (Scotland) vs. Ryan Martin (United States)
WBC Silver Title
Kiryl Relikh (Belarus) vs. Eduard Troyanovsky (Russia) – Relikh W UD12
WBA World Championship
Ivan Baranchyk (Belarus) vs. Anthony Yigit (Sweden)
IBF World Championship
Cruiserweight:
Mairis Briedis (Latvia) vs. Noel Mikaelian (Germany)
Yunier Dorticos (Cuba) vs. Mateusz Masternak (Poland)
Krzysztof Glowacki (Poland) vs. Maksim Vlasov (Russia)
Ruslan Fayfer (Russia) vs. Andrew Tabiti (United States)
IBF Eliminator