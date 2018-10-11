By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
WBO Middleweight World Champion – Billy Joe Saunders – will not be fighting the former Light-Middleweight World champion Demetrius Andrade on October 20th, after being denied a boxing license by the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.
This revelation and refusal to approve a license comes just a week or so after Saunders tested positive for a banned substance in a routine drugs test.
The substance in question comes from what Saunders’ promoter – Frank Warren – says was a “decongestant nasal spray”.
This substance is supposedly allowed outside of competition and as it was considered to have been used outside of the day of competition, Saunders was technically not in breach of any regulations set the the UKAD (UK Anti Doping) and the BBBofC (British Boxing Board of Control).
However, the Massachusetts Commission have decided to deny Saunders’ request for a boxing licence in their state due to this revelation, which looks like it could lead to Billy Joe Saunders losing the WBO strap that he has held since 2015.
Only last month, the president of the World Boxing Organization said that if the fight with Andrade did not go ahead – for one reason or another – then “BJS” would lose his title.
With Saunders being denied a license, it looks like this will become a reality and Andrade will have to fight the #2 ranked fighter with the WBO – Walter Kautondokwa.
This news comes after a bad year for Saunders…
He was recently fined £100,000 by the BBBofC after publishing a video online, where he offered a drug addict £150 worth of crack if she performed sex acts upon one of Saunders’ friends and attacked an innocent bystanders.
Before this, Saunders almost had a fight with Gennady Golovkin guaranteed. However, this fell through after Canelo Alvarez and his team signed the contracts to have their second fight in Las Vegas.
Also, as Saunders anticipated a fight with “GGG” he pulled out of yet another contest against fellow British Middleweight – Martin Murray – for the second time and therefore has been inactive since December of last year, where he schooled the Canadian fighter – David Lemieux.
Unfortunately for Saunders, it looks like things have back fired massively for him. As a British boxing fan, this is sad to see.
Despite being an incredibly talented fighter, a multitude of problems have arisen over the past year that have had a negative impact on both his reputation and his activity inside the ring, which will most likely see him lose his World title outside of it.
