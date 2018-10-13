There is an infamous quote from the movie Sunset Blvd. where the Norma Desmond character played by Gloria Swanson declares, “I am ready for my close up Mr. DeMille…” It has lived on in popularity by the legions of fans over several generations who bared witness to how it applies to their everyday lives when that once in a lifetime moment arrives when they feel they are about to conquer the world.
Several times this year we have already seen this quote applied to contenders entering the top rung with lofty aspirations of their own “close up” and how the end result triggered by either destiny or fate is like flipping a coin searching for heads or tails. Jaime Mungia took fate into his own hands and nearly decapitated Sadam Ali when invited to the world stage after basically being a power punching prodigy known only in Mexico. Juxtaposed Carlos Ocampo was ranked mandatory contender with 22-0, 14 KO’s ledger to challenge Errol Spence, JR. for welterweight supremacy and was manhandled like a human heavy bag never having made it out of the first round.
The wheels of fortune spin differently for everyone and the word “champion” will be forever reserved for only a precious few who can truly distinguish themselves from the cattle call lines of actors and pretenders. Enter one Jose’ Benavidez, JR. who is known as “Merciless” and ready for his close up against one of boxing’s top glory dogs, Terence Crawford who needs no introduction the world over.
The Event:
On Saturday October 13, Top Rank presents Terence Crawford making first WBO welterweight title defense against Jose’ Benavidez, JR. after spanking Jeff Horn last June by 9th round TKO. Event to be held at Century Link Center in Omaha Nebraska and will be televised by ESPN.
The Stats:
The champion is known simply as “Bud” and sits aloft most pound for pound lists no lower than number two. He hails from Omaha Nebraska and owns a stunning record of 33-0, 24 KO’s. At 5’8” with a 70” reach he has naturally filled out into a legit welterweight after a fantastic tenure dominating the 140 lbs. division for years and capped it off by unifying all belts in division. Crawford is such a diverse boxer with an innate God given ability to switch stances that Wikipedia lists him as orthodox while BoxRec catalogs him as a southpaw. Terence is a ten year veteran who also held the WBO lightweight title before moving north.
The challenger is an American boxer of Mexican heritage who was born in Panama City, California, and now calls Phoenix home. His stellar ledger of 27-0, 18 KO’s is as imposing as his 6’2” frame with a 73” wingspan coming from the orthodox stance. Trained by Jedi master Freddie Roach out of the Wildcard Gym he has made the most of golden opportunities and has had extenuated sparring duties with Yori Boy Compass, Amir Kahn, Timothy Bradley, and Manny Pacquiao. In his eight years as a professional he was forced into an 18 month layoff after being shot walking his dog back in 2016. Five long pins and titanium rod holds his leg together where he reemerged as a welterweight last February after an unbeaten 25 bout win streak at super lightweight. During the duration of rehabilitation the kid focused up on making his entire body stronger as he had to reclaim the use of his leg month by month. This arduous process made him mentally tougher as well and salty for his moment in the spotlight having called out Crawford upon his return. The one blemish which most diligent fans may remember was a controversial UD victory over slick Mauricio Herrera in 2014 where cable viewers and media scribes thought Herrera did enough to outclass Benavidez, JR.
Previous fight:
Both warriors fought on same card with promoter Bob Arum constantly eyeing promotion from within his own stable with the sole intention of matching up the winners of main event and its co-feature. Having not yet made his presence known on east coast Jose’ positioned himself to demand his “Mr. Deville” moment with a convincing one round blow out of formally undefeated Frank Rojas who was 22-0, 21 KO’s going into the match.
Terence swatted Jeff the “Hornet” Horn around like a pesky insect as main event at the MGM Grand Arena lifting the paper WBO welter weight title he was gifted down under when he clearly lost on scorecards to Manny Pacquiao. Crawford won by 9th round TKO and at time of stoppage the judges had not awarded Horn a single round as he was outclassed and out fought in ring center and exposed for what he truly is; a limited brawler who lacks the skills to ever regaining the title on American soil.
Styles: With the exception of the matrix wunderkind Vasyl Lomachenko no one is more versatile in the ring than Crawford. He can box or brawl with equal fervor without sacrificing defense or disciplinary vocation to his ultimate game plan of breaking down his adversaries round by round. His ability to adjust and change tactics makes him crafty beyond words as he sets traps instigating fighters to turn into his punches. He has great distance perception regardless of opponent when following his arsenal behind an educated jab. His ability to kick into higher gears when rounds disappear as well as switching stances on a dime makes him a formidable adversary for all welterweights and a legitimate threat to Errol Spence, JR. who holds the IBF belt and is considered “the man” in the division.
Benavidez, JR.’s a tall rangy boxer with excellent snap on all his punches, especially a signature brutal left hook to liver. He has terrific balance due to the fact he controls ring with his natural height and reach making his jab a key to unlocking the pocket to set up his power shots. So far against his level of opposition he has matured into a competent contender with a similar style to the great Felix “Tito” Trinidad. Jose’ is a flat footed stalker who walks his man down in deliberate rhythm in pursuit of keeping his foe back pedaling on their heels.
What to look for fight night: Both champion and contender will appear to be more than just full blown welters but more than likely enter ring as middleweights. Benavidez won’t have to look for Crawford who will be more than happy to oblige his stalker and meet him in ring center. One unassailable truth be known, Crawford has a proven chin against top flight competition. Benavidez, JR.’s beard just might be the x-factor in the equation of who is going to control the trench warfare inside the gate and who will back down first. If Jose’ starts to uncharacteristically back step and look for room to box one can use it as a barometer that Terence has made his presence known and is imposing his will. Verification will come when Bud can stand directly in front of the challenger and rip body shots inside the arch of Jose’ punches.
The Vinny Factor:
My spider sense is tingling telling me it’s the “right time, wrong place” for Benavidez, JR. introduction on the world stage. Perhaps an Adrien Broner would have been a more appropriate name in which to build a legacy upon, and then seek out the Vargas, Garcia, Porter, etc., etc. You get the point; jumping to the head of the line has its consequences. Jose’ has a bad tendency flaw in which he keeps his guard held high but exposes his chin every time he throws a combination. His confidence will ultimately play into his undoing as he will stand his ground allowing the champion to plant his feet and throw more power shots with equal abandon. The challenger delivers his signature power punches from arcs rather than straight angles and rarely deviates. His lack of lateral movement will also leave him vulnerable to Crawford pivoting or switching from southpaw to orthodox in order to exploit the blind spots in Benavidez, JR.’s peripheral offense.
Fight Significance:
A- Without a current nemesis or fellow title holder to oppose Crawford on his first title defense then a worthy marquis name was needed when even former belt holders were unavailable. Jose’ Benavidez, JR. surely fits the bill as the start to Crawford’s next reign.
Odds:
Vegas odds have installed Crawford the solid favorite at -1500 with Benavidez, JR. at +700
Prediction:
Crawford by S.O.S. (Stoppage or Scorecards) Benavidez is actually in a win-win situation. If he pulls off upset he becomes a household name on October 14. If he accounts well of his opportunity he can demand that the other top guns in division meet him inside the sacred ropes. If Crawford is truly in the zone and takes care of business early the division’s leaders will be challenging him to fill calendar dates with them in 2019. This is boxing ladies and gents…
