By Tyler “The Miracle Man” White
Do you remember Anthony Ogogo?
If you’re a British sport and/or boxing fan, then the name probably rings a bell!
If you’re outside of the UK, then maybe you’re not as familiar with the former Team GB Olympian, but he is signed with Golden Boy Promotions – so there’s a good chance you’ve seen him before.
Anthony Ogogo earned himself a bronze medal at his home Olympics, back at the London 2012 games. He boxed at middleweight back then and has stayed at the same weight as a Professional.
However, after a good start to his career, with 11 wins – 7 coming inside the distance – he suffered a surprise defeat to American – Craig Cunningham.
During that fight, Ogogo suffered a double fracture to one of his eye sockets and has had a total of 5 operations on it since. Despite these 5 procedures, Ogogo is still not ready to get back in the ring just yet.
Despite doctors telling the Olympic bronze medalist that he will never box again, Ogogo has remained adamant that he will and has since remortgaged his house to pay for surgery in an attempt to both fix and rebuild his fractured eye socket.
I had wondered where Anthony Ogogo had disappeared to for some time, always knowing he suffered with injury troubles but never quite to this extent.
However, Ogogo has been attempting to keep his name relevant by staying active in the public eye, by going on a lot of British television shows, including: Strictly Come Dancing, The Island – with Bear Grylls and Celebrity Big Brother.
It must be incredibly frustrating for a fighter like Ogogo, having won a medal at the Olympics and being given such an amazing platform to work with, to then have it all put on hold due to career ending injuries…
The former Olympian however, is confident that he will return to the ring again soon and his desire to become a World champion is still the fuel that drives him on as he strives towards getting back into the ring, or as it’s alternatively known, “the chamber of truth”.
Check out Tyler “The Miracle Man” White who is part of a new podcast called “British Boxing Talk” on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.Contact the Feature Writers