Kanye West has been on a mission to let the world know his views. It is just too bad he didn’t get the memo that we never asked for his opinion. Kanye has not been shy about his support for Donald J. Trump. He has worn his MAGA hat as often as possible despite the fact that it clearly makes many of the people who once supported him very uncomfortable. He is insulting the very people that made him relevant while he is embraced by the Fox News pundits that once labeled him a menace to society.
Time can change things in awkward ways. Many of us remember the epic moment on a live benefit for Hurricane Katrina when Kanye West broke away from the teleprompter’s script and uttered the words that many of us wanted to say, “George Bush doesn’t care about black people!” Many of us cheered on the man that we thought was a conscious and courageous voice that spoke up for those that could not. That version of Kanye is a distant memory! What has replaced him is a walking minstrel show that Fox News now uses as an example of the type of black man they support. For years, Kanye was called a thug, classless and irresponsible. After he interrupted the VMA speech of Taylor Swift it seemed that his image would never recover.
Of course, that was all before the rise of Donald J. Trump and the need to create excuses for his inexcusable behavior. Quite possibly the saddest part of this entire ordeal is Kanye actually thinks he is in charge when in actuality he is a puppet without the strings. Entities like Fox News as well as other racist institutions of white supremacy have always used lost and confused black people as their greatest tool.
In the past year Kanye West has said slavery is a choice. He called for the abolishment of the 13th Amendment, and he has supported Donald J. Trump despite his overt racism. If he was a white man everyone would call him racist but because he is black people pontificate and try to find some ridiculous existential meaning in his incoherent babble. This is exactly what makes him dangerous. He is a prime example what racist institutions like Fox News will do to validate their racism. If Fox only had white men and women spouting their racism then eventually the middle of the road white Americans would get tired of hearing the ignorance. What they have learned to do is find people of color that do not understand the issues to be their voice.
If you watch the video of Kanye West’s rant in the Oval office you will notice that Trump does not speak for nearly 20 minutes. By now we all know Trump has a huge ego and he loves to be the center of attention, but in this case he allows Kanye to praise him and influence those that are feebleminded enough to treat Kanye West’s rambling as though it is the gospel. They say the eyes are the windows of the soul and his eyes are soulless. I don’t know how long this minstrel show will go on but I hope he goes away soon. One thing is for certain, it will not end well. Kanye speaks about Karma often. Karma is the universal law that what we put out in the universe and comes back tenfold. At some point, he will have a moment of clarity to absorb the pain and disappointment he has given to the black community that made him relevant. It is 2018 and if the 2005 Kanye could see himself he would probably say, “Kanye West doesn’t care about black people!” and he would be right.
Remember we are all in this together. Our collective rise is the demise of injustice.
