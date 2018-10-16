Boxing just received major news as far as a potential matchup that is sure to produce fireworks. It has been widely reported, as confirmed by Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing, IBF world light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, 13-0, 13 KO’s, is in discussions to face off against Joe Smith, JR., 24-2, 20 KO’s. It’s reported that December 15, 2018, is the notional date being sought. The fight is expected to land on the Eddie Hearn–Matchroom Promotions backed streaming service DAZN.
Many boxing fans will be excited because from a style perspective this is one of the best clashes that can be made in the sport. Both fighters can crack and have power in both hands. Beterbiev is coming off of an October 6, 2018, title defense where he stopped Britain’s Callum Johnson in the fourth round of an exciting back and forth fight. This would mark Beterbiev’s first time fighting twice in a year since 2016. He spent a great deal of time ensued in a promotional battle over the last year and change.
Joe Smith, JR., is a win removed from suffering defeat and injury to Sullivan Barrera back in 2017, the same year he defeated boxing legend Bernard Hopkins. Back in full form, Smith, JR., is on a quest for a title at light heavyweight and recognizes the opportunity for such, along with a big payday, in taking on Beterbiev. The fight is a dangerous fight for both as they each could end the fight at any point. If Beterbiev’s previous fight is any indication, he’s willing to fight fire with fire, and fire is what Smith, JR., will bring.
Details are still limited at this point and, of course, everything has to be 100% confirmed. That said, start marking your calendars as the fireworks may come a bit early before the coming new year if all goes as planned. Stay locked into RSR for the latest and greatest info on the brewing fight.Contact the management team