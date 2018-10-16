Character Actors: They can be quirky. They can be funny. They can be serious. And sometimes, they can be scary. Character actors are generally seen as less glamorous, and oftentimes they play second banana to the “Leading Man” or “Leading Lady”. Typically, they portray unusual, interesting or eccentric characters. Of course, not all character actors are cast in secondary roles, sometimes they’ll take on leading roles as well. I certainly don’t think their performances are less important or less memorable, and sometimes they are the stand-outs of the film. They may also have less screen time, but the actors who portray these key roles make them unforgettable.
Veteran character actress Catherine O’Hara has always been one of my favorites. O’Hara is known for her comedic skills and found success in both TV and film. O’Hara has over one hundred film and TV credits including SCTV NETWORK (1981), BEETLEJUICE (1988), HOME ALONE (1990), its sequel HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK (1992), THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS (1993), and A MIGHTY WIND (2003). O’Hara is currently starring on the hit TV series comedy SCHITT’S CREEK (2015). Another favorite character actor of mine is Christopher Lloyd. Throughout his career Lloyd has portrayed a wide range of different characters. And like O’Hara, Lloyd also found success in film and TV. He is best known for his roles in the hit television series TAXI (1978), and the feature films CLUE (1985), BACK TO THE FUTURE (1985) and its two sequels BACK TO THE FUTURE PART II (1989) and BACK TO THE FUTURE PART III (1990), WHO FRAMED ROGER RABBIT (1988), THE ADDAMS FAMILY (1991), ADDAMS FAMILY VALUES (1993) and DENNIS THE MENACE (1993), among many others.
Throughout film and television there are hundreds of talented character actors- some you may know by name, and some, when you see them on screen, you may ask yourself, “Where have I seen them before?” They are the unsung heroes of the movies and shows we’ve come to love.
Notable Character Actors/Actresses- Classic Hollywood:
Eve Arden: MILDRED PIERCE (1945), OUR MISS BROOKS (1952-1956), ANATOMY OF A MURDER (1959), GREASE (1978)
Martin Balsam: 12 ANGRY MEN (1957), PSYCHO (1960), BREAKFAST AT TIFFANY’S (1961), CAPE FEAR (1962)
Walter Brennan: TO HAVE AN HAVE NOT (1944), THE WESTERNER (1940), THE PRIDE OF THE YANKEES (1942), THE GNOME MOBILE (1967)
Billie Burke: DINNER AT EIGHT (1933), TOPPER (1937), THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939), THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER (1942)
Charles Coburn: THE HIGHWAY MAN (1951), HAS ANYONE SEEN MY GAL (1952), MONKEY BUSINESS (1952), GENTLEMEN PREFER BLONDES (1953)
Jane Darwell: GONE WITH THE WIND (1939), THE GRAPES OF WRATH (1940), ALL THROUGH THE NIGHT (1942), MARY POPPINS (1964),
Elsa Lanchester: THE BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935), THE BISHOP’S WIFE (1947), WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION (1957), MARY POPPINS (1964),
Thomas Mitchell: STAGECOACH, (1939), GONE WITH THE WIND (1939), MR, SMITH GOES TO WASHINGTON (1939), HIGH NOON (1952)
Frank Morgan: SARATOGA (1937), THE WIZARD OF OZ (1939), THE SHOP AROIND THE CORNER (1940), KEY TO THE CITY (1950)
Thelma Ritter: ALL ABOUT EVE (1950), REAR WINDOW (1954), THE MISFITS (1961), A NEW KIND OF LOVE (1963)
Notable Character Actors/Actresses- Modern Hollywood:
Kathy Bates: MISERY (1990), FRIED GREEN TOMATOES (1991), DOLORES CLAIBORNE (1995), TITANIC (1997),
Patricia Clarkson: THE GREEN MILE (1999), FAR FROM HEAVEN (2002), SHUTTER ISLAND (2010), EASY A (2010)
Loretta Devine: WAITING TO EXHALE (1995), THE PREACHER’S WIFE (1996), I AM SAM (2001), CRASH (2004)
Dan Hedaya: THE USUAL SUSPECTS (1995), CLUELESS (1995), DICK (1999), SHAFT (2000)
Michael Sheen: UNDERWORLD (2003), THE QUEEN (2006), BLOOD DIAMOND (2006), NOCTURNAL ANIMALS (2016)
Brooke Smith: THE SILENCE OF THE LAMBS (1991), RANDOM HEARTS (1999), LABOR DAY (2013), BATES MOTEL (2017)
David Strathairn: A LEAGUE OF THEIR OWN (1992), THE FIRM (1993), L.A. CONFIDENTIAL (1997), LINCOLN (2012)
Fred Ward: THE RIGHT STUFF (1983), SILKWOOD (1983), SWEET HOME ALABAMA (2002), ENOUGH (2002)