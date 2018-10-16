Bash Boxing is hard at work even before its last sold out event, Lights Out Promotions and Bash Entertainment have put together another stacked California Xtreme Fighting (CXF) card for this Saturday, October 20th at the Burbank Marriott Events Center.
Despite so many CXF standouts continuously being plucked by both the UFC and Bellator, CXF 15: Rage in the Cage will feature a Championship triple-header that punctuates one of the most talented cards organized by any MMA organization.
First, the only two-division champion in CXF history, ‘Gorgeous’ George Garcia (7-3 MMA) returns to the cage he calls home to defend his 135 lb crown against former UFC contender ‘Whoop Ass’ Willie Gates (11-8 MMA). For Gates, this could be his chance to get back on the UFC radar. While Garcia, will look to continue his ascent towards bigger and better things. This exciting bantamweight war has the makings to be one of the most explosive fights in CXF history.
Reigning and defending CXF 145 lbs champion A. J. Bryant (9-2 MMA) is set to once again defend his featherweight crown this time against Hayastan MMA’s Sergio Perez (4-1 MMA). Punching his ticket with impressive wins over Pious Enilolobo and Milton Arguello, Perez now finds himself in prime position to earn his first major title but also finds himself in deep end of the pool with a very comfortable and dangerous champion. Be careful what you wish for….but enjoy if you can.
Bellator MMA and CXF veteran Kyle Estrada (8-3 MMA) steps up on short notice to take on former UFC flyweight contender Louis Smolka (13-6-1 MMA) in a 125 lbs battle for the vacant CXF Flyweight title. ‘The Last Samurai’ Louis Smolka is looking to pick up his third win in a row and finds himself in prime position to pick up a title along the way. However his opponent, ‘The Hoosier’ is currently in the midst of an impressive 5 fight win streak, and he has been chomping at the bit for this opportunity. With so much on the line, this fight is a powder keg just waiting to go off and it shouldn’t take long for someone to light the fuse.
In the main card, big fight veteran Victor Henry (11-4 MMA) looks to make an impressive promotional debut against recent TUF contender Kyler ‘The Matrix’ Phillips (5-0 MMA). When these two explosive featherweights mix it up in the CXF cage, the resulting reaction is guaranteed to be violent.
Glendale’s Leon Shahbazyan (6-1 MMA) returns to the CXF cage to take on grappling ace Daniel ‘The Animal’ McWilliams (17-37 MMA) in a welterweight showdown.
Heavyweight grappling ace Arturo ‘Big Turtle’ Rivas (4-2 MMA) takes on heavy-handed Thomas Ferguson (1-0 MMA) in a 3 round battle of behemoths that could have the Burbank Marriott shaking.
Tigran Grigoryan (1-2 MMA) looks to make a quick turnaround since his last fight as he is set to welcome top amateur prospect Kevin Crane (Pro Debut) to the pro ranks. Crane makes the leap to the pro ranks after cultivating an impressive 6-1 record as an amateur.
Fan favorite Rob Gooch (5-4 MMA) makes his long anticipated return to the cage after nearly 2 years to take on submission expert Javier Garcia (3-1 MMA). With the grappling pedigree each of these guys posses, you can expect one hell of a chess match should this scrap find the mat.
Still in the hunt for his second opportunity for the CXF welterweight title Jonathan Rivera (4-2 MMA) looks to solidify that claim when he squares off with brawler/grappler Craig Plaskett (2-3 MMA). Both of these two young fighters are extremely well rounded, but both fancy themselves a good brawl, so don’t be surprised if the lights go out in Burbank.
Fresh of his impressive pro debut win at CXF 14, Mykola Aivazian (1-0 MMA) returns to the CXF cage to take on Team Oyama product Desmond ‘The Tyrant’ Torres (4-1 MMA). This well matched battle of future contenders could end up being a sleeper for Fight of the Night.
Fresh off the EBI mats, Mike ‘The Flachness Monster’ Flach (5-4 MMA) returns to the cage to take on the heavy-handed Chris ‘The Crusher’ Herrera (3-3 MMA). Herrera, a member of the heralded Team Quest, has earned his nickname by picking up all three of his wins by way of knockout. But Herrera better land before the water gets too deep, setting up another great example of the classic grappler vs striker matchup!
The 10 professional bouts on tap will be preceded 4 CAMO bouts courtesy of FightersRep.