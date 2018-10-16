Las Vegas, Nevada’s James “Too Sweet” Crayton was a highly skilled boxer who faced many of the top names in boxing over his 14 year Pro boxing career.
April 7, 1994 saw Crayton begin his campaign with a 2nd round ko over Augustin Rocha. He stayed busy, VERY busy and by early 1995 he had built his record to 15-2, 9 ko’s. Notice was served on Aug. 24, 1995 when Crayton went to the Olympic Auditorium in Los Angeles and destroyed fellow prospect Saul Duran (18-1, 14 ko’s) by knockout at 2:34 of the first round.
3 fights later, Crayton found his self in New York facing NABF Featherweight Champion Derrick “Smoke” Gainer (15-3, 8 ko) in a non-title affair. Crayton was stopped in the 10th and final round.
From that point on, Crayton hardly ever faced anthing less than contender level competition, and faced some of the top names in the Jr. Lightweight and Lightweight divisions. In 1997 James got his first title chance when he squared off with undefeated Arnulfo “Chico” Castillo (22-0, 14 ko). James was stopped in round 9 of that battle.
The competition level remained high as he faced world champions John John Molina, and Gabe Ruelas, losing 10 round decisons to both. 2 wins later he found his self challenging Juan Lazcano (13-1-1, 9 ko) for the WBF his Lightweight Championship. It was a close one with Lazcano getting the 12 round nod by majority decision.
Sept. 1997 brought a tragic result to Crayton’s bout against world ranked “Jumpin” Johnny Montantes (28-3, 22 ko’s). Crayton won via KO in round 5 of the bout, Montantes later died from injuries sustained in the bout.
James Crayton continued to win and earned a shot at the NABF Lightweight Championship when he faced champion Golden Johnson (13-1-2, 9 ko) at Foxwood’s in Connecticut. Another close bout, but it was Johnson defending his title on scores of: 116-113, and 116-112 x 2.
He continued to fight a high level of opposition including: Ahmed Santos, Stanley Longstreet, and Chris Linson Jr. to put his self in position for another title challenge, this time it was the NABA Lightweight Title held by Javier Hector Valadez (14-7, 12 ko). It was Crayton’s night as he claimed the title belt via 5th round knockout. He would defend the title once, and then lose it in a close but unanimous decision to Ivan Robinson.
James would get one last shot at a world title belt when he faced Antonio Diaz (31-2, 22 ko) for his IBA Jr. Welterweight Championship. He was unsuccessful as “Tonio” Diaz stopped him in round 7.
James Crayton marched on and faced more top names including: Pedro Saiz, Donald Camarena (WBC Continental Americas Jr. Welter Title), Stevie Johnston (twice), Ernesto “baby” Zepeda, Julio “The Kid” Diaz, Jose Armando Santa Cruz, Javier Jaurgei, Andre Berto, Joaquin Zamora, Matt Vanda, and many others.
Crayton fought his last pro bout on May 17, 2008 when he faced unbeaten Super Middleweight Caleb Truax (5-0, 3 ko) and was stopped in round 4.
James “Too Sweet” Crayton ended his colorful career with a pro record of: 34 wins, 28 losses, 2 draws winning 21 by knockout. His long lean physique and technical boxing style made him a threat to so many of boxing’s top names.
